The Picks Are In: Marshall

Middle Tennessee State has squandered and lost three consecutive games. The Blue Raiders welcome the Marshall Thundering Herd to Floyd Stadium this Saturday. Marshall is coming off a kick to the teeth type of loss to Appalachian State. Will the Herd play with a chip on their shoulder and take their anger out on the Blue Raiders? Publisher Matt Dossett and staff writer Rickey Fuquay Jr. give their opinions on the game.



Matt Dossett (3-1 on the season) To be honest, this game scares me and sets off some alarm bells. Despite this being a home game, MT may be walking into the lion's den. Marshall is coming off a tough loss to Appalachian State which could spell trouble for MT. Marshall could come in chomping at the bit to get back on track, taking their anger out on the Blue Raiders. The opposite could be true, though. There's a possibility that the App State game demoralized Marshall and bad play starts to snowball. An argument can be made for both sides of the coin. I think the first possibility will ring true. I think Marshall will be locked in. Middle gave up 42 points to Charlotte and I think Marshall boasts a better offense than Charlotte. I do think things will click and the offense will put up points with Coach Brent Dearmon dialing up some good play calling. Chase Cunningham is coming off a big time performance against Charlotte, and I think it's possible he can duplicate that productivity. Marshall QB Grant Wells can truly sling it. He has already thrown the ball for over 1,300 yards. I think Marshalls' O will score at will and MT will score, but won't have the firepower to keep up with Marshall. I think it's a relatively close game, with Marshall getting a garbage time touchdown score. I recently predicted in an article for Marshall's site that Marshall will win 45-28, but I ultimately think that MT will put up points, so I think they eclipse the 30-point mark. Marshall: 45 MTSU: 31