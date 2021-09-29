The Picks Are In: Marshall
Middle Tennessee State has squandered and lost three consecutive games. The Blue Raiders welcome the Marshall Thundering Herd to Floyd Stadium this Saturday.
Marshall is coming off a kick to the teeth type of loss to Appalachian State. Will the Herd play with a chip on their shoulder and take their anger out on the Blue Raiders?
Publisher Matt Dossett and staff writer Rickey Fuquay Jr. give their opinions on the game.
Matt Dossett (3-1 on the season)
To be honest, this game scares me and sets off some alarm bells. Despite this being a home game, MT may be walking into the lion's den. Marshall is coming off a tough loss to Appalachian State which could spell trouble for MT. Marshall could come in chomping at the bit to get back on track, taking their anger out on the Blue Raiders.
The opposite could be true, though. There's a possibility that the App State game demoralized Marshall and bad play starts to snowball. An argument can be made for both sides of the coin.
I think the first possibility will ring true. I think Marshall will be locked in. Middle gave up 42 points to Charlotte and I think Marshall boasts a better offense than Charlotte.
I do think things will click and the offense will put up points with Coach Brent Dearmon dialing up some good play calling.
Chase Cunningham is coming off a big time performance against Charlotte, and I think it's possible he can duplicate that productivity.
Marshall QB Grant Wells can truly sling it. He has already thrown the ball for over 1,300 yards.
I think Marshalls' O will score at will and MT will score, but won't have the firepower to keep up with Marshall. I think it's a relatively close game, with Marshall getting a garbage time touchdown score. I recently predicted in an article for Marshall's site that Marshall will win 45-28, but I ultimately think that MT will put up points, so I think they eclipse the 30-point mark.
Marshall: 45
MTSU: 31
Rickey Fuquay Jr. (4-0 on the season)
Redshirt Junior Quarterback Chase Cunningham set a career high in completions, passing yards, touchdowns and rushing yards; however it wasn't enough to slow down Charlotte last Friday at Jerry Richardson Stadium.
The Marshall Thundering Herd come to "The Boro" on this Blackout weekend. They are the favorite to win the Conference USA East Division.Middle Tennessee is 3-1 against the Thundering Herd at home. The last time Marshall was the favorite to win the C-USA East Division, MTSU pulled off the upset.
The key in this matchup will be can the Blue Raiders slow down the Thundering Herd offense who lead the C-USA in total yards with 552.8.Cunningham had an impressive start against the 49ers.
I think he will build off that start and have another impressive start against Marshall; it won't be enough to slow down the Thundering Herd's high-powered offense led by Redshirt Freshman Quarterback Grant Wells.
Marshall 42
Middle Tennessee 28