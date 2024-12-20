BREAKING: MTSU lands top linebacker transfer Alex Mitchell

As Middle Tennessee lost several linebackers with starting experience to the transfer portal this offseason, it became clear that the position would then become a priority to target. Now, the Blue Raiders have struck gold by landing Chattanooga transfer Alex Mitchell over Oklahoma State , Wisconsin , and Virginia .

Mitchell was formerly a local standout as he was a star on a talented Riverdale High School defense before signing with UTC, where he would immediately work himself into the rotation.

Over the last two seasons, he really turned it up, becoming one of the best linebackers in the country at the FCS level. As a sophomore, he recorded 78 tackles, four passes defended, and three forced fumbles.

This season as a junior, he tallied 101 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, four passes defended and a pair of forced fumbles and interceptions.

That success, along with his physical traits, made him one of the more attractive options on the transfer portal. He earned offers from several schools, including six Power Four programs.