MTSU commitment brings a homecoming for transfer linebacker

Middle Tennessee is looking to rebuild a defensive unit that struggled last season, and it landed an important upgrade in Alex Mitchell, who can bring a veteran presence to the middle linebacker position.
It also allowed the Chattanooga transfer to return to his home of Murfreesboro, where he shined as a high school star at Riverdale High School.
"A lot of memories came back from growing up playing here and for this community. I have a lot of people from here who supported me even when I was playing in Chattanooga."
As he grew up in Murfreesboro, he fell in love with the community the city offered. Now, as he becomes one of the most coveted linebackers in the transfer market, regardless of level, that place he once called home brings him back.
"Growing up in Murfreesboro, I met a lot of great people, and it’s a great community. Middle Tennessee has a great program striving for improvement."
While Middle Tennessee was the home school, the recruitment was not easy as the Blue Raiders had to fend off Oklahoma State, Wisconsin, and Virginia for the talented portaler. However, the staff quietly brought him in for multiple visits this week to let him get the full picture of what they are trying to accomplish in Murfreesboro.
"I visited MTSU this week twice just to see how the program is ran. I think MTSU is getting better and I believe I could help the program win," he told GoMiddle.
Now, with his sights set on Murfreesboro, he is looking forward to working with linebackers coach A.J. Reisig, who has plenty of high-level experience that impressed Mitchell.
"Coach Reisig knows a lot about football; just within a couple of meetings, I could tell he knows how to coach the right way."