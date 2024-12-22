MTSU commitment brings a homecoming for transfer linebacker

Star linebacker transfer Alex Mitchell returns to the 'Boro with MTSU commitment (Photo by Chattanooga Athletics)

Middle Tennessee is looking to rebuild a defensive unit that struggled last season, and it landed an important upgrade in Alex Mitchell, who can bring a veteran presence to the middle linebacker position. It also allowed the Chattanooga transfer to return to his home of Murfreesboro, where he shined as a high school star at Riverdale High School. "A lot of memories came back from growing up playing here and for this community. I have a lot of people from here who supported me even when I was playing in Chattanooga."

As he grew up in Murfreesboro, he fell in love with the community the city offered. Now, as he becomes one of the most coveted linebackers in the transfer market, regardless of level, that place he once called home brings him back. "Growing up in Murfreesboro, I met a lot of great people, and it’s a great community. Middle Tennessee has a great program striving for improvement."