BREAKING: Blue-chip Purdue tight end transfer Tayvion Galloway picks MTSU

Now he has chosen to continue his career at Middle Tennessee. After using his redshirt year this season at Purdue, he will have four years of eligibility to use in Murfreesboro.

Middle Tennessee remains on fire among the transfer ranks as they land high-profile transfer Tayvion Galloway . As a high school recruit in the last cycle, Rivals rated the tight end as a four-star, as he signed with Purdue over programs such as LSU , Miami , Louisville , Arkansas , Colorado , and UCF .

With Holden Willis leaving the program due to graduation, it was important to add dynamic tight ends to the room for this upcoming season. At 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, Galloway will offer another massive and athletic frame for MTSU quarterbacks to target.

As he continues to grow into his frame under the direction of the strength staff, led by Jamie Blatnick, he should continue to grow as a blocker on the perimeter and in=line, adding a lot of potential to the position room.

Galloway joins Louisiana Tech transfer Hunter Tipton as tight ends to transfer in this offseason. Those two will join high-profile redshirt freshman Brody Benke, sophomore Evan Poticher, and incoming freshman Wilson Hodges in the position room, as well as H-back Slade Alexander. This is a position group that offers a lot of exciting things for the offense that the coaching staff is looking to run.