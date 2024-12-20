BREAKING: SEC OL EJ Harris commits to MTSU

MTSU has been hard at work, bringing in a plethora of transfers this week. They can now add another to their list as Auburn offensive lineman EJ Harris has committed to the Blue Raiders, GoMiddle has learned. The 6’3, 321lb tackle will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Harris was a four-star player in the class of 2022 by Rivals and chose to play for his hometown Auburn Tigers. He did not see the field as a freshman and would redshirt to maintain all four years of eligibility.

But over the next two seasons as a Tiger, he would play in six games and was solid as a tackle and guard. After an Iron Bowl loss to in-state rival Alabama, he entered his name into the transfer portal to see which schools were interested in his talents.

Middle Tennessee’s O-line coach Kendall Simmons reached out quickly, as he had a relationship with Harris dating back to his Auburn days because he was the coach who recruited the lineman.

After some talk, Harris came on a visit to MTSU on Thursday and committed the day after. The program's coaching staff, trajectory, and prior connections impressed him.

The newest Blue Raider will be the second tackle, along with Freshman All-American Zach Clayton, in a revamped offensive line.