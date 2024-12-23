BREAKING: San Mateo DB Kalen Woods commits to MTSU

Middle Tennessee’s secondary was under much scrutiny this season, but they just got better. San Mateo defensive back Kalen Woods has committed to the Blue Raiders, GoMiddle has learned. The 6’3, 190lb DB has two years of eligibility remaining.

Woods signed with the New Mexico Lobos out of high school but would redshirt his freshman season and not play much the following year. So, he decided to take the JUCO route to get his name out there instead of not playing at UNM.

He transferred to the College of San Mateo, a JUCO school less than an hour from his hometown of Oakland, California.

Woods would ball out with Bulldogs, recording 39 tackles and four interceptions and being named All-State and All-bay 6 Conference. That notoriety would earn him offers to schools like Temple, FAU, MTSU, and Fresno State.

MTSU offered and hosted him on a visit just a few days afterward, which the California native enjoyed, leading to him committing to Derek Mason’s Blur Raiders. Woods joins Jordan Chestnut as the second defensive back in this transfer class and will be in the mix to start after the recent departure of safety Xavier Williams.