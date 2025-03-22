Blue Raiders bashed in Dallas, lose second straight game by mercy rule

Eston Snider led off the first inning with a single up the middle and later advanced to second on a wild pitch by DBU starter James Ellwanger. However, the Patriot hurler struck out the side to strand Snider on second and send it to the bottom of the frame.

Chandler Alderman started his outing perfectly with a four-pitch strikeout of Michael Dattalo before things turned on him. He would hit two batters and allow a single to load the bases with Jake Bennett at the plate. Bennett took the first pitch of his at-bat for a strike but, on the second one, sent it over the wall for a 471-foot grand slam to give DBU the early lead.

Kenny McKinley made it back into the lineup for the Saturday contest and led off the second with a single, then advanced to second on a stolen base. But Ellwanger was able to go 1-2-3 and strand the Blue Raider in scoring position for the second consecutive inning.

Alderman was shellacked in the second inning and started with four of the first five Patriots reaching base, including an RBI single by Dattalo to score a run. That was followed by seven more runs being scored as DBU would bat around in the second to extend the lead to 12-0. He would be pulled for Jonny Stevens in the middle of the frame, who gave up two runs but finally got out of the inning.

MTSU would come back up to bat, but it would be no good against Ellwanger, who walked Tyler Minnick with two outs but would recover and strike out Brett Vondohlen to end the frame. Ellwanger was on fire to begin his start, tossing three scoreless innings, including six punchouts.