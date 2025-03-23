Blue Raider bats come to life in Sunday's victory over DBU

Middle Tennessee was shellacked in the series' first two games against the Dallas Baptist Patriots but had a chance to steal a win on Sunday. The Blue Raiders would be without starting pitcher Drew Horn. But a solid start from Will Jenkins was able to hold the Patriot bats while MTSU built an early lead and never looked back, winning the game 12-6.

Hayden Miller began the second inning with a double down the left-field line, followed by a Matt Wolfe single. Keaton Ray would send Miller home after he singled up the middle to give MTSU its first lead of the series. Eston Snider approached the plate a few batters later and delivered a two-run double to extend the lead.

DBU made a mound visit, but right after that, Middle kept the train moving with an RBI single by Clay Badylak to put the Blue Raiders up 4-0. DBU reliever Jerrod Jenkins would come into the game for Rian Schwede to try to stop the bleeding. He did so by retiring Brett Vondohlen and Kenny McKinley, ending the frame.

The Patriots came back firing in the bottom of the second after a leadoff home run by Nathan Humphreys, which made it 4-1. Jenkins allowed two more base runners but was able to strand them both in scoring position and keep the Blue Raider lead intact.

Dallas Baptist kept it going in the third with back-to-back singles by Tom Poole and Grant Jay to begin the frame. Humphreys singled through the right side of the infield to drive in a run and send Jay to third, where he’d score a batter later thanks to Chayton Krauss' sac-fly. Joey Nerat would strike out to end the inning, but DBU slowly chipped away at the lead.

The Blue Raiders went 1-2-3 in the top of the fourth but would come back the next inning and put up a big inning. It started with a Vondohlen single and a hit-by-pitch to put McKinley on base, followed by a Wolfe bunt single, which scored a run.

Cooper Clapp and Eston Snider delivered back-to-back RBI singles that scored two runs, and Badylak would walk to load the bases. Tyler Minnick approached the dish and singled on a 2-1 pitch that plated two more Blue Raiders and extended the lead.