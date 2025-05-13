Target Talk: A'Darien Davis

We at GoMiddle are churning out target talk articles, catching up with prospects that are in the crosshairs of the Middle Tennessee State football staff.

This time we divert and focus our attention to free safety and receiver prospect A'Darien Davis. Davis was offered by the Blue Raiders on May 8.

Davis is a prospect whose stock is on the rise. He boasts offers from Middle Tennessee State, UT-Martin and Navy among others.

GoMiddle publisher Matt Dossett caught up with Davis, getting the inside scoop on his game as well as his recruitment.

Davis reflected on his offer from the Blue Raiders.

"I'll say I took it pretty well," he said.

"I understand you got to stay humble and keep moving on. At the end of the day the job isn’t finished, so there’s plenty more to do."

Davis also opened up on who offered him, and his thoughts on that coach.

"Coach Bodie offered me and as him to be the offensive coordinator says a lot," he said.

"His energy is up there for sure and he’s a respectful person. I enjoyed talking to him and I know the rest of the coaching staff is like that as well," he said.

Davis divulged at he is being recruited by MTSU to play either the safety or receiver position.

"MTSU is currently recruiting me as a wide receiver and a safety. I wouldn’t mind playing either one," he said.

He was quick to point out what kind of game he brings to the table.

"On the defensive side of the ball i’m a physical player always willing to fit the run and hit," he said.

"With the length I have I can cover a lot a ground, which plays a big factor in my game. On the offensive side of the ball as with the length and height I’ll be willing to go up and attack the ball. I’m physical off the line and every chance I get the ball in my hand my goal is to go score."

Davis concluded the interview mentioning that Navy is recruiting him the hardest at the moment.