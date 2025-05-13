Walter State RHP Matthew Porchas commits to MTSU

MTSU commit Matthew Porchas pitching. Photo from his Instagram @matthewporchas.

With the college baseball season winding down, transfer moves are beginning to be made. Middle Tennessee baseball made several acquisitions earlier in the year, but they made another as Walters State RHP Matthew Porchas committed to MTSU on Monday. The 6’4, 225lb pitcher is the fifth transfer commit or signee for the Blue Raiders. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

“For me, MTSU felt like home once I visited. I waited it out for about a month and weighed out the other schools reaching out to me,” Porchas said. “At the end of the day, I felt comfortable committing here after the constant communication with Coach [Ryan] Huber. It’s where I believe I can thrive and give myself a great opportunity to play at the next level.” The big right-hander hurler is from California, where he played at Santa Margarita Catholic High School and was the No. 290 player nationally, No. 34 from The Golden State. After high school, he took his talents to the University of Texas, where he redshirted for a year and entered the transfer portal. Porchas stayed in the south and committed to the powerhouse Walters State CC in Morristown, Tenn. In his first season with the Senators, he only made six appearances, but was outstanding with a 0.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts to one walk in 4 2/3 innings. However, in his second and final season at Walters State, he would see a much larger workload, making 15 appearances across 14 innings. Porchas would boast a ridiculous 0.64 ERA and 1.00 WHIP while punching out 23 batters and picking up two saves. The redshirt sophomore quickly garnered much interest from schools, including the MTSU Blue Raiders. Porchas visited Murfreesboro for the April 11-13 series against Louisiana Tech, where he loved what he saw. “When I visited campus a month ago, I enjoyed how it felt. It reminded me a lot of California with its modern vibe and welcoming atmosphere. The facilities were impressive and up-to-date, which impressed me,” says Porchas. “I also liked how the campus is situated in Murfreesboro. It’s an up-and-coming city with a lot going on, so it feels like there’s always something to explore both on and off campus.”

MTSU commit Matthew Porchas comes set for a pitch. Photo from his Instagram @matthewporchas.