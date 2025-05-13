Target Talk: Jordon Shaw

Middle Tennessee State currently has one commitment in the fold for the class of 2026, Jeremiah Harkins. Harkins pledged to the Blue Raiders on April 15. Harkins is a versatile tailback and athlete who has FBS offers from the likes of: MTSU, Southern Miss, Arkansas State, and Georgia State.

There are other prospects in the crosshairs for the class of 2026, and offensive lineman Jordon Shaw is certainly one of those guys. Shaw is a projected right tackle. Shaw has offers from: MTSU, ETSU, Grambling, EKU, North Alabama, Arkansas State, and UT-Martin.

GoMiddle publisher Matt Dossett caught up with Shaw, getting the skinny on his recruitment.

Shaw said the MT offer caught him off guard. "I wasn't really expecting it," he said.

"Coach Reeder came by my practice to watch me compete. The next day he was back and had a good talk with me."

Shaw divulged who distributed the offer to him and what his thoughts are on that coach.

"Coach Reeder, the offensive coordinator came by," he said.

"I loved our talk. I felt like I had a real connection with him and had an actual conversation with him about family and what I’m looking for in the future."

Shaw talked about his visits so far and his plans for future visits.

"I've visited a few colleges just on spring games, MTSU being one of them, But I only have one OV planned for far in Arkansas State."

Shaw said that he isn't quite certain when he will commit to a school.

"Not too sure on the commitment day yet. Hopefully a few weeks before the 2025 season starts."