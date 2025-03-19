2025 CUSA baseball preview

Keaton Ray batting against UAB. Photo by MT Athletic Communications.

Middle Tennessee baseball is now 20 games in and sits at 12-8, but most non-conference contests are done, and it’s time for Conference USA play. There’s been some good and bad from the Blue Raiders, but now they must put it all together against a league that ranks No. 9 in RPI and No. 4 for Mid-Majors. “[Heading into conference play] We will continue to assess what we have and some guys getting back from injury. We’re going to improve on some things we know we can be better at,” MTSU head coach Jerry Meyers said. “Pretty much focusing on playing cleaner, better, and more consistent baseball.” Consistency Is Key As mentioned, MT baseball has been a solid team to start the year, but there’s been too much inconsistency in all three phases of the game. On paper, the numbers look good. The Blue Raiders are batting .296, have hit 29 home runs, hold a 4.70 ERA, and struck out 185 batters, which all rank in the top five for CUSA teams. However, the issue is posting those numbers for nine innings every game, which MTSU has not done. On Tuesday, the Blue Raiders went down 6-0 after two innings due to a true freshman being lit up on the mound and the offense starting 0-for-9 with five punchouts. They made a late comeback and scored seven runs through the final four frames, but it was too late at that point. It’s not only on the offense, but the pitching staff gets inconsistent from the starting rotation to the bullpen. Trace Phillips, Chandler Alderman, and Drew Horn have combined for a 2.24 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings, but the ‘pen has given up 73 earned runs.

Drew Horn throwing a pitch in his Sunday start. Photo by MT Athletic Communications.

To have the season MTSU wishes to have, it’ll need to clean up its bullpen and find more continuity in the lineup. “We’re a very talented offense, and even with the guys who don’t play, we have depth,” MT outfielder Kenny McKinley said after an 11-7 loss on Tuesday. “We just need to trust. Trust in each other and ourselves, and we will come together.” Heavy Hitters Conference USA is one of the best baseball conferences in the country, and it’s evident through the RPI rankings and records of teams. Seven of the 10 squads have an over .500 record, with No. 15 Dallas Baptist, Western Kentucky, and Liberty compiling a 49-13 record. The conference is a multi-bid league again this season, so Middle Tennessee will have to work extra hard to grind out wins to bolster its record. They will start the conference slate by traveling to DBU this weekend for a three-game set, followed by matchups against top 100 RPI teams WKU, Liberty, and Jax State. Middle will get the Gamecocks and two other CUSA series at Reese Smith Jr Field, but the remaining games will be on the road, making those contests even more difficult. The Blue Raiders are not even close to its final product, and doing it now will be challenging with the level of talent they face, but it’s doable. If they still want to have the season they expect and be a threat in CUSA, they will have to figure it out quickly.

Brett Rogers in the outfield. Photo by MT Athletic Communications.