High-rising defensive end Khalid Felix covers Middle Tennessee offer

Throughout the season, head coach Derek Mason has constantly mentioned that the Blue Raiders are looking to set the edge first and foremost. Getting more high-quality bodies on the edge who can do different things is a must for Middle Tennessee this class.
As they began to send out the first wave of offers, defensive end and Lake Nona (FL) standout Khalid Feliz earned one in his own right. Following the offer, he discussed his recruitment with GoMiddle.
As he learned he had earned an offer from Middle Tennessee, he was introduced to defensive analyst Joshua Smith, who is in charge of the edge rusher position in this defense.
"The conversation with Coach Smith was a great conversation, telling me about himself and everything like that."
As the conversation continued, Feliz learned about what the program liked, what he could offer to the team, and how he fits into their defensive front.
"Coach Smith said he loved everything about my game and he would love to work with me to fix a few things," he said to GoMiddle. "His message was simple and straightforward; he would use me on the edge in the MTSU defense."
Feliz broke on to the recruiting scene with a strong junior season for Lake Nona High School, registering 44 tackles, 20 TFLs, nine sacks, and four pass breakups.
At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, he has the size and athleticism to line up all across their four-man front and wreak havoc on the backfield. In terms of fit at Middle Tennessee, he is being recruited to play that strongside end position in the 3-man defensive line that defensive coordinator Brian Stewart runs.
The position was manned by two young players last season, but there was no options past them. Acquiring a deep and versatile defensive line is an immense priority for this coaching staff and Felix is someone that could add to that with his ability to stand up or put his hand in the dirt.