High-rising defensive end Khalid Felix covers Middle Tennessee offer

2026 defensive end Khalid Feliz

Throughout the season, head coach Derek Mason has constantly mentioned that the Blue Raiders are looking to set the edge first and foremost. Getting more high-quality bodies on the edge who can do different things is a must for Middle Tennessee this class. As they began to send out the first wave of offers, defensive end and Lake Nona (FL) standout Khalid Feliz earned one in his own right. Following the offer, he discussed his recruitment with GoMiddle.

As he learned he had earned an offer from Middle Tennessee, he was introduced to defensive analyst Joshua Smith, who is in charge of the edge rusher position in this defense. "The conversation with Coach Smith was a great conversation, telling me about himself and everything like that." As the conversation continued, Feliz learned about what the program liked, what he could offer to the team, and how he fits into their defensive front. "Coach Smith said he loved everything about my game and he would love to work with me to fix a few things," he said to GoMiddle. "His message was simple and straightforward; he would use me on the edge in the MTSU defense."