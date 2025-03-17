CUSA power rankings 3/17/2025

James Ellwanger gets pumped up while pitching. Photo by DBU Athletic Communications.

Another week has passed, which means another set of power rankings from myself. Nearly every Conference USA team had at least a solid week, with a few being head and shoulders above the rest and two teams still dealing with horrendous starts. Let's get into it with my rankings for all 10 teams this week.

Chayton Krauss celebrates a home run. Photo by DBU Athletic Communications.

1. Dallas Baptist Patriots, 14-5 (0-0) The DBU Patriots jumped to No. 15 in the National poll per D1Baseball after a great week in which they went 3-1. The Pats started with a midweek victory over Oklahoma State, followed by taking two of three from a 16-6 UTSA squad. Not only did they win, but Dallas Baptist dominated by run ruling the Roadrunners twice and posting a run differential of +22. Leadoff man Nathan Humphreys was the star of the week with six hits, seven RBIs, and two home runs.

Reid Howard batting. Photo by WKU Athletic Communications.

2. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, 19-1 (0-0) WKU was fantastic again this past week, winning all four contests and extending its winning streak to 14 games. The Hilltoppers run-ruled Southern Illinois by a score of 21-2 before sweeping UT-Martin in Bowling Green over the weekend. They continue to look very impressive but, with their weak strength of schedule, still sit at No. 2 in this week's power rankings. Western only allowed 10 runs in four games, lowering its ERA to 2.31, which ranks No. 3 in the country.

Tanner Marsh on base. Photo by Liberty Athletic Communications.

3. Liberty Flames, 15-6 (0-0) The Flames' start to the week was slow, as they dropped the first two games to the No. 7 Clemson Tigers on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, they got back on track with a four-game sweep of Princeton. While only six runs decided the first three games, Liberty blew out the Tigers 19-1 on Sunday to end its busy week on a high note. This team continues to roll and will look to keep it going this week with a Tuesday matchup against No. 11 Wake Forest, followed by a weekend set against New Mexico State.

Eston Snider gets pumped up. Photo by MT Athletic Communications.

4. MTSU Blue Raiders, 12-7 (0-0) Middle Tennessee remained inconsistent in its five games last week. The Blue Raiders started with a 13-3 loss to Tennessee Tech on Tuesday before rattling off back-to-back wins over Belmont and UAB. The Blazers would take the first game of a Sunday doubleheader, but MTSU won the rubber match 3-1 to post a 3-2 record in the week. Chandler Alderman was sensational in his start yesterday, tossing seven innings of one-run ball while taking home CUSA Pitcher of the Week.

Cooper Blauser celebrates a home run. Photo by Jax State Athletic Communications.

5. Jax State Gamecocks, 13-7 (0-0) Heading into the week riding a four-game losing streak, the Gamecocks needed to bounce back badly, and that’s precisely what they did. JSU run-ruled No. 25 Troy on Tuesday by a score of 11-1. They followed it up by taking two of three from Southeast Missouri State. Jax State is potentially the most underrated team in the conference, led by small ball and good pitching.

Cole Cleveland gets on base. FIU Athletic Communications.

6. Florida International Panthers, 14-8 (0-0) FIU has had trouble lately, losing five of its last seven games, including a split against Bucknell in a four-game set over the weekend and an 8-4 loss to Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday. While the Panther offense has lots of potential, it’s been streaky, either putting up just a few runs or scoring north of eight a game. Florida International will face Jacksonville State this weekend in Miami with an opportunity to get back on track.

Cade Patterson gets pumped up after a homer. Photo by LA Tech Athletic Communications.

7. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, 11-9 (0-0) LA Tech lost its midweek game on Wednesday against Oklahoma, 9-5, but put the loss behind them and took the weekend series against Wichita State on the road. While its pitching lacked, the bats got it done for the Bulldogs, as they slugged 40 tuns over the weekend, including a 27-12 victory on Friday. With four games against 9-10 UL-Monroe and 4-15 Sam Houston, they’ll look to improve its record.

Austin Corbett. Photo by NMSU Athletic Communications.

8. New Mexico State Aggies, 10-10 (0-0) The Aggies continued its rough start with a two-game sweep by Lamar before being mercy-ruled on Saturday by Portland. New Mexico State did win the series against Portland, but it wasn’t the most impressive way to win, considering the Pilots are 6-14. Sheehan O’Connor did have a great week, recording eight hits with five runs scored, a homer, and three RBIs. With weekend sets against Liberty and Dallas Baptist coming up, the Aggies could face a rough next few weeks.

Cooper Williams. Photo by KSU Athletic Communications.

9. Kennesaw State Owls, 8-12 (0-0) The Kennesaw State Owls had a light week, only playing three games after the Sunday matchup against The Citadel was canceled. KSU edged the Mercer Bears on Wednesday before traveling to Charleston, S.C., for a three-game set with the Bulldogs. The Owls lost the Friday game before bouncing back with a 9-4 win on Saturday. The final game was not played due to storms. Kennesaw is having a rough season, and that won’t change going forward. The team has a tough CUSA schedule and is depleted after losing multiple starters last year.

Sam Houston State baseball team huddled up. Photo by SHSU Athletic Communications.