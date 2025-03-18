6 For 2026: Westen Ard

We at GoMiddle are off and running with the 6 for 2026 series. For the series, we highlight six class of 2026 guys to keep tabs on going forward, as it pertains to MTSU. We have already covered Camden Goforth as well as the lone commit for MT, Bryce Fulda.

Now we pivot to a versatile linebacker, Westen And, a linebacker out of Houston County High School, which is situated in Warner Robins, Georgia.

We went under the hood with Ard,a MT target, getting the scoop on his game as well as his recruitment.

Ard's most recent offer came from the Samford Bulldogs, an offer that came on March 17.

The most recent offer before then was from MTSU, an offer that came on February 25.

In February alone he has been offered by: MT, Charlotte, and UCONN.. His January offers were from Western Michigan, James Madison, WKU, Troy, Arkansas State, Georgia State, Appalachian State, Miami of Ohio, Liberty, and Jacksonville State.

Ard received an offer from Coastal Carolina back in September of 2024.

Ard divulged that there was one coach from MTSU that offered him, and he specified what he likes about that guy.

"Coach Reisig offered me and what stood out to me with him was his knowledge and passion about football," he said.

Ard has already visited MTSU, and he detailed what he liked.

"When I visited MTSU everything was appealing from the uniforms, Coaches, to the way they work! It’s definitely a fun place to be," he said.

Ard said that there are three schools that are recruiting him the hardest. He said those schools are WKU, UCONN and Liberty.

Ard also said that where he wants to play on the field in college matches up with what MT envisions him being.

"I definitely want to play Mike Backer at the next level and I think that’s what they envision me doing!"

He was quick to point out the strong points of his game.

"I think I have a unique skill set when it comes to football," he said.

"I’m physical, smart and can cover space when needed!"

Despite having a visit to MT under his belt, he said that another visit is on the table.

"I’ve talked to Coach Reisig about coming up soon but we haven’t settled on a date," he said.

Ard was racking up accolades last season. In 2024 he was first team all-region.

He had 123 tackles, 78 of those being solo.He had 24 tackles for loss and nine sacks.