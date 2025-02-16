6 Recruits For The Class of 2026: Camden Goforth

During late January, the Blue Raiders pulled the trigger, offering the big guy from Athens, Tennessee, Camden Goforth.

You need those hosses in the trenches and MTSU is actively in the pursuit of guys that fit that mold.

It is cliche, but it is primarily true, football games are often won in the trenches. The difference in any given ballgame could boil down to play at the line of scrimmage.

We at GoMiddle will begin to cover six primary targets for Middle Tennessee State in the class of 2026.

On February the 6, Goforth posted X, announcing all his scholarship offers.

Back in December of 2024, we at Gomiddle interviewed Goforth.

Goforth made it clear where he wants to play on the offensive line at the next level.

"I want to play OG at the college level. I have experience at tackle and I’m also working on center, but guard is where I want to be," he said.

Back then, he clarified what schools he had been hearing with the most.

"The most contact is from Georgia State, Vanderbilt, Tulane, Costal Carolina, Indiana. Several others have started or had limited contact with me."

Goforth detailed that even before his offer, he had been hearing from the Blue Raiders.

"Yes, I’ve had contact with MTSU and recently attended a game day visit versus Liberty. I’ve had several conversations with Coach Reisig and met with Coach Simmons and Coach Hunter on my visit."

He broke down his game:

"I’m definitely a relentless and physical lineman. Everyone talks about my run blocking and I’ve been known for that aspect because we had a run heavy offense my first two seasons. This past season I had more pass protection than the other two seasons combined. Even though I’m known for the run game, my goal is to be equally strong in pass protection also."

Goforth divulged what his current weight is and what he wants to be at when the season rolls around.

"I’m listed at 6’4” 295 lbs. MTSU measured me at the visit just under 6’4. I’m currently at 295 and hoping to be over 300 by this fall."

It is very likely that MTSU will get more competition for Goforth. Goforth mentioned he is in extensive talks with the likes of Vanderbilt and Stanford.

You can't teach a nasty disposition on the field and Goforth has that in spades. He plays nasty and with a chip on his shoulder. His recruiting stock is trending up.