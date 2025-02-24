6 For The Class Of 2026: Bryce Fulda

He made it official on the third of February.

Next up on the docket is the lone commitment for 2026, Bryce Fulda. Fulda pledged to the Blue Raiders just a mere two days before MTSU put the wraps on their 2025 class.

We are off and running with the 6 for 26 series. Here at GoMiddle we have six guys pegged as prospects to watch for the class of 2026. The first article was on Camden Goforth.

Fulda divulged that he holds two main full ride scholarship offers under his belt. He told GoMiddle that the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders were the first to offer him, but the Mercer Bears were not too far behind. Mercer entered the fray, offering Fulda on February 20.

Fulda mentioned that there was a specific moment when he knew that he wanted to become a Blue Raider.

"I knew when I felt the constant love from the staff," he said.

"They treated me like family. I’ve visited twice, once in October, and I had an exciting game day experience in November."

Fulda said that the development he will get at MTSU is one of the primary reasons he chose the Blue Raiders.

When asked what he said that "The coaching staff and them wanting to develop players attracted me."

Fulda also went on to divulge that he feels the culture at Middle Tennessee State.

When asked what about the culture he likes so much he said "The “Blue Collar” mindset, everyday getting better, stacking days, and winning the day are things Coach Mason strive on, and I fit in with that."

Back when he committed, Fulda told staff writer Conner Smith that he hit it off with the coaching staff.

"They [the coaching staff] preach about working hard and wanting to win. They're amazing coaches who care about their players' development and well-being," the defensive end said.

Again, Fulda's two main offers are from MTSU and Mercer but there are power programs kicking the tires. He is hearing from FIU, Liberty, USF, Buffalo, Brown and Minnesota.

Fulda comes from a good school of pedigree when it comes to this high school squad. His team, Cardinal Mooney, won state in 2023 and reached the semis in 2024. Cardinal Mooney is one of the top 10 teams in the entire state of Florida.