Dallas Baptist bludgeons Blue Raiders in CUSA opener

Conference USA play started on Friday, and the MTSU Blue Raiders were dealt a tough draw against the No. 15 DBU Patriots from Horner Ballpark. Middle had Trace Phillips back on the mound, but after a rough start and no run support, the Patriots run-ruled MTSU 11-0.

Trace Phillips started his outing strong by striking out the first two Patriots he faced, but Grant Jay collected a two-out single, and things would go downhill from there. Nathan Humphreys picked up a hit himself, then Chayton Krauss ripped a double off the left-field wall to plate a Patriot.

That would be followed by back-to-back walks to score another run. Phillips did get out of the inning with no other damage but had already thrown over 40 pitches.

Things didn’t get any better for Phillips in the second as he allowed the first four Pats to reach, including an RBI single by Jay. Humphreys and Krauss flew out, but with the bases loaded, they were sacrifice flies that scored two more.

Eston Snider collected a one-out base knock and stole second in the top of the third before Tyler Minnick hit a dribbler down the third base line that just stayed fair. That single would put runners at the corners for Middle Tennessee with two outs and Brett Vondohlen due up. He would fly out on a 2-1 count to strand two runners on base and keep the deficit at 5-0.

Phillips would be pulled after one batter in the bottom of the inning and finish his day by going 2 1/3 innings, allowing six hits, five runs, and walking four while striking out three.