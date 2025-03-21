Versatile in-state defensive lineman Djidjou Bah talked MTSU interest

Germantown (Tenn.) 2026 defensive lineman Djidjou Bah

As a wave of new offers was sent out about a month ago, in-state standout defensive lineman Djidjou Bah added an offer from Middle Tennessee to his resume. As his recruitment was starting to take off, he had several major programs interested and his offer sheet has only continued to grow recently. After he had added the MTSU offer, he caught up with GoMiddle.

Advertisement

The versatile defensive lineman can line up all across the defensive line with his combination of size and athleticism. That caught the attention of the Blue Raiders' edge rusher coach, Joshua Smith. "Coach Smith said the staff was very intrigued by my game because I can play a little of everything on the defensive line. They like how I get off the ball and believe I can be a good fit in their scheme." As Bah continued his conversation with the coach, he learned about Smith's journey from player to coach. As they went into the Blue Raiders program, he came away impressed with the future outlook. "The conversation between Coach Smith and I had was good. We talked about how he got into coaching and I thought it was a very interesting story," Bah told GoMiddle. "I was pretty happy about receiving the scholarship offer because MTSU is building something special. "