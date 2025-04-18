NFL influences drive the rise of Jacob Otts as blind side anchor

Middle Tennessee offensive tackle Jacob Otts

When most college students make their Christmas wish list, it typically means helping their pockets feel more secure. However, when that college student is a starting quarterback, the pocket they want to secure is the one on the field. The holiday wish of Nick Vattiato came true on Christmas Day when the Blue Raiders landed his blindside protector — mammoth Rhode Island transfer Jacob Otts.

He immediately brought an experienced and physical presence to protect the blindside of the Blue Raiders’ signal-caller. This was noticeable from the jump, with head coach Derek Mason commenting on it after the first day of spring practice. "The transfer class made our team better on both sides. I saw it up front, really on the offensive line. I saw a more physical offensive line," Mason told GoMiddle.. "It looked so much different today than it did a year ago at this time." That coaching staff is something that caught the attention of Otts and was a significant part of the reason he chose Middle Tennessee over programs such as Houston, Troy, and Western Kentucky. As he looked to continue his development, the playing and coaching careers of offensive line coach Kendall Simmons were very appealing to him. As a player, Simmons won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers and developed a Freshman All-American in his first year in Murfreesboro as a coach. "He has been a big piece. He was a huge reason why I came here, just with his notoriety. Coming out onto the field, even his tempo of things helps."

While Otts earned a strong offer list this offseason, the journey to that point took some time to develop. Over his first three years, he played the maximum amount of games possible (only four in his first year to earn a redshirt) that he could, yet started none. That could be discouraging to a player who clearly had the skillset to make an impact somewhere in this era of mass transferring. Still, he appreciated his situation and stuck out the process at Rhode Island. During this past season, as a redshirt junior, he started in ten games at right tackle for the Rams. Why would a player of his caliber 'appreciate the situation,' you might ask? Well, when it comes to developing offensive tackles, Rhode Island wasn't your run-of-the-mill FCS program. While he waited for his own starting opportunity, he took advantage of playing behind two NFL-caliber tackles when trying to grow his own game, motivating him for what he could do when his time comes. "Sitting behind those guys for a couple of years at Rhode Island, watching them, and then seeing them have an opportunity to go on to the next level from that spot was really cool for me, and it gave me a ton of motivation," said Otts.

Both of the tackles that were in front of him will be in the pros this year. Lorenzo Thompson was an FCS All-American before signing with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent last season and sticking with the team. The other, Ajani Corneilus, would transfer to Oregon and become an All-American for the Ducks. "Those are my guys. Zo and AJ. I was just talking with both of them. Great mentors," he said. "Zo was just such a great mentor; older guy coming in and just spoke with his action. Just really came to work and was nasty. His tempo was just always going," said Otts. The latter will be selected in the upcoming NFL Draft in a week. Before he began to climb up draft boards, he was Otts' roommate at Rhode Island. "I was really close with AJ. We came in the same year and were roommates and everything, so it was always cool even if we were sitting in the dorm giving tips to each other and helping each other out."