Coaching Corner: Donnie Jackson

It is now time for a "Coaching Corner." We at GoMiddle caught up with Donnie Jackson, Whitlock's coach at Cowley.

At Cowley Whitlock posted good numbers, averaging 16 points, four boards and 1.6 steals a game. He was a sharp shooter from deep, averaging 42 percent from three point land.

Coming out of the high school ranks, Whitlock signed with Kennesaw State and ultimately ended up at Cowley College.

This Wednesday the Middle Tennessee State basketball program got good news on the recruiting trail. Head man Nick McDevitt got a feather in the cap, adding Marcus "MJ" Whitlock.

Jackson said that he knew early on that Whitlock was capable of playing for a school like Middle Tennessee State.

"I recruited MJ out of High School before he signed with Kennesaw State, and I have always felt he had the talent to play at a high level school like MTSU," he said.

"It was easy to see in the preseason just with his ability to shoot the basketball."

Jackson elaborated, providing insight on Whitlock's game.

"MJ is such an efficient scorer. His three point shooting ability is his best attribute. He doesn’t take bad shots. He can rattle off points in bunches. He brings a unique skill set defensively with the ability to get steals, deflections and blocks the way that he does."

Jackson went on to acknowledge that there are areas for improvement.

"MJ will need to continue to get stronger and keep fine tuning his pick and roll game," he said.

Jackson went on to divulge that Whitlock will fit in seamlessly at MT and will be a big time contributor.

"MJ will fit into the team culture and locker room very well. He is extremely coachable, he has been around high level winning and understands the importance of the little things it takes to win. He is a great teammate and his best basketball is still ahead of him."