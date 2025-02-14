Middle Tennessee splits Opening Day doubleheader

MTSU SS Matt Wolfe rounds first base after his hit on Friday. Photo by MT Athletic Communications.

Murfreesboro, Tenn. – After a long wait, college baseball returns to Reese Smith Jr Field. MTSU played a familiar foe in the Bowling Green Falcons, which they opened against last year. The Blue Raiders were forced to play a doubleheader due to weather, which they split—dominantly winning game 1 18-0 but dropping the night game by a score of 7-6. “We had everything go right in the first game, and even in the second one, we didn’t play poorly, but a couple plays here and there was the difference,” said MTSU head coach Jerry Meyers. “They [Bowling Green] are a good team. You get behind 5-2, and maybe those at-bats aren’t as relaxed as they were, but I don’t think we pressed or panicked; I like our guy's mindset, but you have to prove that every day, and we came up short in the second game.”

Advertisement

Game 1

Trace Phillips trotted out to the mound for the Opening Day start after an offseason of work and a lot of hype, being named a consensus top 100 prospect for the 2025 MLB Draft. He allowed a base runner to start the game due to an error by Brett Vondohlen but retired the side, two by the strikeout, to end the frame. The Blue Raiders came out hot offensively with a plethora of hits, including transfer catcher Tyler Minnick’s RBI single to start the season. That would be a five-run frame, highlighted by a two-run shot by College of Charleston transfer Hayden Miller, his first collegiate home run. The bats would quiet the next few innings but would not last. Matt Wolfe and Eston Snider got on base via a walk and single, then advanced on a groundout. Wolfe would come around to score on a wild pitch before Snider scored on an RBI groundout by Cooper Clapp. Two innings later, Phillips would get in a jam on the mound with two runners on and a pair of outs. The hard-throwing righty would get into a battle with the batter but forced an infield pop-out to end the threat. He would go six innings of shutout ball, allowing only two hits and striking out eight en route to a win on the mound.

MTSU pitcher Trace Phillips on Opening Day. Photo by MT Athletic Communications.

The Blue Raiders would tack on two more in the sixth and seventh, along with a shutdown inning from Landen Burch in the seventh, and they would head into the late innings up 10-0. Redshirt sophomore Nathan Brewer came out hacking in the eighth, crushing a two-run bomb over the right-field scoreboard. Middle would take advantage of poor Bowling Green pitching and drew several bases-loaded walks to tack on six more to punctuate the win. Burch finished the job in the ninth inning, retiring the side on two punchouts and a groundout to notch Middle Tennessee’s first win of the season, 18-0 over the Falcons.

Game 2