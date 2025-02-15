MTSU implodes in the late innings to drop series finale

The Blue Raiders got the offense going early after back-to-back singles by Eston Snider and Trace Phillips put two on with no outs. Tyler Minnick came hit two spots later and delivered with a bloop single into right field to score Snider. Nathan Brewer grounded into a double play to end the inning, but MTSU was on the board after one.

Murfreesboro, Tenn. – MTSU came into Saturday trying to clinch its first series win of 2025 with a victory over the Bowling Green State Falcons. MTSU starting pitcher Drew Horn tossed a solid six-inning ballgame and had good run support, but BGSU outscored the Blue Raiders 11-1 from the seventh inning on. Completing a massive comeback en route to a 12-9 win.

After a second straight scoreless inning from Drew Horn, Brett Vondohlen came to the plate and mashed a ball over the left-center field wall that came in at 437 feet. An inning later, Snider notched his second base hit of the ballgame, a double. Keaton Ray would bring him home on a sac fly that caused the Falcons center fielder to fall, allowing Snider to score from second base.

Both teams could not get the offense going in the fourth, but Horn would have his first blemish the next inning as Gavin Ganun took him deep to put Bowling Green on the board. The hard-throwing righty would bounce back and retire the next three batters to end the inning, with MTSU leading 3-1.

Ray and Minnick strung consecutive hits together in the sixth to put runners at second and third. Nathan Brewer blasted a hard-hit double to center field to score Ray and place the backstop on third. Minnick would trot home on a wild pitch, and then a Brett Vondohlen walk loaded the bases.

Hayden Miller continued the offensive surge with a single through the left side of the infield to plate another run and give Middle a 6-1 lead. With the bases still loaded, Bowling Green made a call to the bullpen, but it wouldn’t help as two more came across, extending the lead to 8-1. Bowling Green would eventually get out of the inning, but the damage had been done as Middle Tennessee took a dominant lead.

Colin Kerrigan relieved Horn after an efficient day on the bump, where he went six strong, giving up one run and striking out half a dozen. The lefty would have trouble, allowing four hits and two runs, but would get out of the inning with nothing else.

He would be pulled after a leadoff single in the next inning for Ethan Imbimbo, who would allow a baserunner due to an error and then a three-run shot to make it a two-run game. Imbimbo would get ahold of the inning and keep the lead intact at 8-6.

The Mount Olive transfer would return for the ninth and start with a flyout, needing just the final two outs. From there, Imbimbo would hit a batter, allow a single, and then another three-run home run to give Bowling Green its first lead. He was pulled for Bryant Beranek, who got MTSU out of the frame.

At the bottom of the ninth, the Blue Raiders had to do something, or the game would end. Vondohlen came in clutch with a game-tying solo shot to left field, giving Middle all the momentum. That would be all MTSU could score, so the game was headed for extra innings.

Both lineups were quiet in the 10th, but in the next inning, Bowling Green would erupt for three runs on three hits and a couple of walks, putting MTSU on the ropes with three outs to work with. The Blue Raiders strung two baserunners together but couldn’t get anything out of it, as Bowling Green had completed the seven-run comeback to take the series finale in the 11th inning, 12-9.

Middle Tennessee will play its first midweek game of 2025 on Tuesday at Alabama. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.