Blue Raiders land 2026 athlete Jeremiah Harkins

He chose MTSU over other offers from Arkansas State , Georgia State , Southern Miss, and UAB .

Middle Tennessee is back on the board in the 2026 recruiting cycle as they land New Hope (Miss.) athlete Jeremiah Harkins , whom the Blue Raiders recruited as a tailback.

A couple of days ago, the Blue Raiders lost their single commit in defensive end Bryce Fulda, but now have struck again to get their 2026 recruiting class kick-started with Harkins' commitment.

At 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, most programs and evaluators saw his potential on the defensive side of the ball as a linebacker. However, as Derek Mason and his coaching staff look to establish a physical running game, he projects as a big running back on the offensive side of the ball when he gets to Murfreesboro.

Harkins will be slated to join a deep stable of tailbacks under position coach Calvin Lowry.