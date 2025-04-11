Bulldogs narrowly escape MTSU with 5-4 victory

Colin Kerrigan pitching. Photo by MT Athletic Communications.

Murfreesboro, Tenn. – Last week was tough for Blue Raider baseball. They’ve dropped five games in a row and have a three-game set this weekend against a gritty Louisiana Tech team. MTSU's starter pitched well, but a slow day offensively hindered the Blue Raiders, who dropped their sixth consecutive game, this time to LA Tech 5-4. “It was a competitive game all the way around; I feel like our guys did a good job against their lefty, and Colin [Kerrigan] did a nice job,” says MTSU head coach Jerry Meyers. “I think we did some things well in all three phases, but there’s no consolation for that. Coming up short is not what we’re looking for.” Kerrigan tossed a scoreless frame in the top of the first despite allowing two runners to get into scoring position. Eston Snider led off the bottom of the inning with a single, but back-to-back outs brought Hayden Miller up to the plate. He would not get to swing as Snider was caught between first and second base, being tagged out to end the threat. In the second inning, Kerrigan got help from his middle infielders Clay Badylak and Matt Wolfe, who made tremendous plays in collecting the first two outs. But Trey Hawsey made sure Middle didn’t get out of the inning unscathed after he blasted a solo home run off the “Lee Victory Wall” in left field, making it 1-0.

Matt Wolfe makes a great defensive play. Photo by MT Athletic Communications.

The Blue Raiders started to cook something up in the bottom of the third. Kenny McKinley singled to begin the frame, followed by Snider's one-out walk. Brett Vondohlen blooped a single into shallow right field to juice the bases, and big Tyler Minnick came up to the plate looking to do damage. However, he grounded into a double play to end the inning while stranding the bases loaded. Keaton Ray laced a one-out single in the bottom of the fourth, and then Wolfe walked to put a pair of runners on. Badylak clutched up with a bloop double into left field to plate Ray and put two runners into scoring position. A wild pitch the next at-bat allowed Wolfe to stroll home, giving the Blue Raiders a 2-1 advantage. But that lead was short-lived. In the top of the fifth inning, Hawsey mashed his second long ball of the game, a solo bomb, tying it at two runs apiece. Kerrigan collected three outs to end the frame and bring the MTSU bats back up. Snider began the bottom half of the inning with an infield single to third base, his second base knock of the day, which gave him 200 career hits in his nearly four seasons at Middle. “It’s very cool, and it’s an honor [to get 200 hits]. I don’t feel like I’ve been here that long and picked up that many hits, but it’s cool, and I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else,” Snider said.

Eston Snider batting. Photo by MT Athletic Communications.