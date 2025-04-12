Snider picks up 200th career hit

Murfreesboro, Tenn. – MTSU’s Eston Snider has been a staple to the Blue Raider baseball team for nearly four seasons; he means everything to the program. The outfielder from Franklin, Tennessee, has been a productive player, is a clubhouse leader, plays through injuries, and always provides that spark for them.
During Friday night’s contest, Snider accomplished something that most collegiate players will never achieve, 200 career hits.
“It’s very cool, and it’s an honor [to get 200 hits]. I don’t feel like I’ve been here that long and picked up that many hits, but it’s cool, and I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else,” Snider said.
The senior came into Friday sitting at 198 career base knocks before collecting an infield single to lead off the bottom of the first inning. He would walk a few innings later before picking up the knock he needed on a hard-hit single to the third baseman, who could not corral it and make a throw to first, giving him No. 200 for his career.
To say Snider has been a valuable asset to the team would be an understatement. He’s versatile as the in-state product began his career as a right fielder before transitioning to center field for his final season in Murfreesboro. He owns a .317 career batting average with 13 home runs, 94 RBIs, 54 extra-base hits, and just eight fielding errors while making 162 starts.
However, his value continues off the baseball field. He’s a great leader and has been an example for many over his Blue Raider tenure.
“He’s an example for us; he makes us go. He’s the hardest worker, the best student, has a high character, and brings us energy daily,” says MTSU head coach Jerry Meyers. “It seems like it was yesterday when he was a freshman getting an opportunity to play and making the most of it. Hopefully, he will get another 200 hits before he gets done. It’s a great credit to his consistency, but he means a lot to what we’re trying to do and build; he’s what we’re looking for. I don’t know if he has a flaw.”
Though he’s nearing the end of the road for his college baseball career, Snider still has 21 games guaranteed unless MTSU can bounce back and make the CUSA Tournament. He and the team have goals they wish to achieve, which are still on the table, like beating their arch-rival Western Kentucky, making the conference tournament, making a deep run, etc.
The big picture is finishing the season strong. But right now, Snider will briefly celebrate his achievement before the Blue Raiders gear up to play Louisiana Tech for two more games this weekend.