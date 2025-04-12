Snider picks up 200th career hit

Murfreesboro, Tenn. – MTSU’s Eston Snider has been a staple to the Blue Raider baseball team for nearly four seasons; he means everything to the program. The outfielder from Franklin, Tennessee, has been a productive player, is a clubhouse leader, plays through injuries, and always provides that spark for them.

During Friday night’s contest, Snider accomplished something that most collegiate players will never achieve, 200 career hits.

“It’s very cool, and it’s an honor [to get 200 hits]. I don’t feel like I’ve been here that long and picked up that many hits, but it’s cool, and I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else,” Snider said.

The senior came into Friday sitting at 198 career base knocks before collecting an infield single to lead off the bottom of the first inning. He would walk a few innings later before picking up the knock he needed on a hard-hit single to the third baseman, who could not corral it and make a throw to first, giving him No. 200 for his career.

To say Snider has been a valuable asset to the team would be an understatement. He’s versatile as the in-state product began his career as a right fielder before transitioning to center field for his final season in Murfreesboro. He owns a .317 career batting average with 13 home runs, 94 RBIs, 54 extra-base hits, and just eight fielding errors while making 162 starts.