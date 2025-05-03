Badylak's remarkable turnaround on the diamond continues

The 2024 college baseball season was tough for MTSU infielder Clay Badylak. He was a fresh transfer from Frontier CC and was expected to start for Middle Tennessee. He did, but it could not have gone any further south than it did.

The Ohio native began his junior season as the starting shortstop, but after a month and a half in, he would no longer be the everyday guy and would share time with true freshman Grant Snider. In his first season as a Blue Raider, he batted .175 with nine RBIs, one extra-base hit, and an .853 fielding percentage.

That was deflating, but he never gave up. Badylak spent his summer with the Forrest City Owls of the Coastal Plains League and had a successful season. The rising senior slashed .304/.466/.429 with one home run and 11 RBIs in 20 games. After his summer campaign, he’d return to Murfreesboro and prepare for fall practices and scrimmages. While he had a good showing and put himself in a spot to see significant playing time, he would not begin the 2025 season as the starting man.

“I knew I had a decent fall. I knew I would be in there [the game] at some point, so I was just waiting for my turn and staying ready,” Badylak said, following a 5-4 win against Jax State on Friday.

It wouldn’t take him long to get an opportunity as Florida Southwestern transfer Cooper Clapp broke his hamate bone on Opening Day, forcing the senior to step up. He did just that as in his second start of the year, he went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a stolen base, being the catalyst in a 6-4 win over Fairleigh Dickinson.

From then on, he would be an everyday guy at second or third base and excelled in both the infield and batter's box. By May, it had become evident that Badylak had taken enormous strides from his first season as a Blue Raider to now.

The Raiders Choice Awards are an annual awards ceremony for Middle Tennessee athletes. Heading into that event on May 5, the versatile infielder was batting .307 with 25 RBIs, 13 extra-base hits, and a .386 on-base percentage, a massive jump in production. With a good chance of taking home some hardware, the senior walked through the doors and waited to see if his name would be called. It would, as Badylak took home “Male Breakout Performer of the Year” for his great strides taken in 2025.