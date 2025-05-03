Badylak's remarkable turnaround on the diamond continues

The 2024 college baseball season was tough for MTSU infielder Clay Badylak. He was a fresh transfer from Frontier CC and was expected to start for Middle Tennessee. He did, but it could not have gone any further south than it did.
The Ohio native began his junior season as the starting shortstop, but after a month and a half in, he would no longer be the everyday guy and would share time with true freshman Grant Snider. In his first season as a Blue Raider, he batted .175 with nine RBIs, one extra-base hit, and an .853 fielding percentage.
That was deflating, but he never gave up. Badylak spent his summer with the Forrest City Owls of the Coastal Plains League and had a successful season. The rising senior slashed .304/.466/.429 with one home run and 11 RBIs in 20 games. After his summer campaign, he’d return to Murfreesboro and prepare for fall practices and scrimmages. While he had a good showing and put himself in a spot to see significant playing time, he would not begin the 2025 season as the starting man.
“I knew I had a decent fall. I knew I would be in there [the game] at some point, so I was just waiting for my turn and staying ready,” Badylak said, following a 5-4 win against Jax State on Friday.
It wouldn’t take him long to get an opportunity as Florida Southwestern transfer Cooper Clapp broke his hamate bone on Opening Day, forcing the senior to step up. He did just that as in his second start of the year, he went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a stolen base, being the catalyst in a 6-4 win over Fairleigh Dickinson.
From then on, he would be an everyday guy at second or third base and excelled in both the infield and batter's box. By May, it had become evident that Badylak had taken enormous strides from his first season as a Blue Raider to now.
The Raiders Choice Awards are an annual awards ceremony for Middle Tennessee athletes. Heading into that event on May 5, the versatile infielder was batting .307 with 25 RBIs, 13 extra-base hits, and a .386 on-base percentage, a massive jump in production. With a good chance of taking home some hardware, the senior walked through the doors and waited to see if his name would be called. It would, as Badylak took home “Male Breakout Performer of the Year” for his great strides taken in 2025.
“It was a lot of putting my faith in God and trusting him. It’s getting your confidence back and just trying to play the game the right way,” the infielder says.
That would not be the end of his exciting week; he had a baseball game against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks the following day at 7 p.m. He flashed the leather with several good defensive plays to prevent JSU from tacking on more than they already had. Even with his great defense, he was 0-for-3 heading into the bottom of the 10th inning with the contest tied 4-4.
Following a Brett Rogers double, Hayden Miller walk, and Eston Snider's intentional walk, Badylak would come to the plate with the bases juiced and tied at four apiece. The seasoned veteran took no time to play around; he smacked an RBI single into right field on the first pitch, winning the game for his team. So, in a 24-hour cycle, he won an award for being a breakout player, then backed it up and delivered a clutch hit to win his team a ballgame. To say that it was satisfying would be an understatement.
"It's been crazy [his Thursday and Friday]. Looking back at the last year, it's just putting my identity not into the baseball game but something bigger," Badylak said. "That's helped me play more freely this year and given me much more confidence."
When asked what helped him do a complete 180 on the baseball field, he said, "It sounds a little weird, but I just stopped caring as much." While that may sound strange to some people, it makes complete sense in an athlete's mind. Players have immense pressure to come in and produce for the team, family, community, etc., and it can get to many people.
It did with Badylak, but as soon as he stopped trying to be perfect in a game that nobody is perfect at, he found immediate success. His turnaround was remarkable and is another example of how to go about your life as an athlete to find success but also not get too down on yourself.
His story isn't finished being written, as the Blue Raiders still have 10 games guaranteed unless they make the CUSA Tournament. And even then, with the JUCO rules in college athletics, you never know. But one thing is for sure. The Cincinnati native has battled toughly and never given up in his baseball journey, and that's why you've seen him become the player he is today.