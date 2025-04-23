Wolfe shines in his return to Hawkins Field

Middle Tennessee shortstop Matt Wolfe is no stranger to Charles Hawkins Field. In fact, the redshirt sophomore used to walk on West End and through those gates every day.

Coming out of high school, Wolfe was the No. 379 player nationally before signing with the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Ohio native spent two years with the VandyBoys, where he did not see the field, leading to him entering the transfer portal and taking his talent to MTSU. The Blue Raiders play the 'Dores annually, meaning there would be a reunion for Wolfe at some point.

That day came on Tuesday as the middle infielder walked onto Hawkins Field for the first time in nearly a year, only through the opposing team's entrance.

"I'm not going to lie, it was weird [returning to Hawkins Field] just because you spend so much time here, I spent two years at Vanderbilt. It was weird coming in the other side to see some of my best friends from the last few years," Wolfe says. "I want to say I treated it like any other game, but there was a little bit of feeling there. You're not sad, you're not overly happy, but it's good to be back, and it's good to win. Definitely a bit of a feeling there, but it was special, that's what it was."

As always, the shortstop made his usual start between second and third base. Not only did he play, but he was instrumental in the Blue Raiders' win over the No. 9 Commodores. Wolfe started his day with a leadoff walk in the second, and later came around to score, putting Middle Tennessee up 2-0.

He came back up in the top of the fourth inning with what was nearly a home run but dropped in front of the left-center field wall and bounced over for a ground-rule double. Wolfe also came around to score, this time with an epic swim move at the plate that even made MTSU head coach Jerry Meyers smile on the broadcast.