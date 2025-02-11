2026 defensive lineman Jayden Arenas-Michel adds Middle Tennessee offer

In his first season at Baylor High School , after transferring in from Canada, he recorded 38 tackles, 15.5 TFLs, 15 sacks, and seven pass breakups. His production, combined with his size and athleticism, has made him an attractive prospect for a lot of collegiate programs, including MTSU.

Middle Tennessee recently traveled the state of Tennessee to extend offers to potential in-state targets for the 2026 recruiting cycle. One of the players who added an offer from the Blue Raiders was defensive lineman Jayden Arenas-Michel .

"Spending my first year at Baylor has truly been a blessing. I feel like I’ve shown that I could be one of the best at my position by being able to play outside and inside but, most importantly, do whatever the team needs me to do," said Arenas-Michel.

As linebackers coach A.J. Reisig kept a pulse on the Chattanooga area, the new in-state prospect became squarely on his radar. As Reisig made his trip to Chattanooga, he made sure the defensive lineman had an offer before returning to Murfreesboro.

"I spoke with Coach Reisig. He was saying how the staff loved my film and could see me play a big part in their program. He was also explaining to me that they’d love to keep the Tennessee guys in Tennessee," he told GoMiddle.