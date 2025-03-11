MTSU in NFL: Players on the move with beginning on free agency period

Charvarius Ward looks to make a play during his time at MTSU (Photo by Josh Vardaman)

Beginning at 11 AM CT on Monday, NFL franchises could legally 'tamper' with pending free agents and agree to contracts. This caused for a chaotic day overall, but in the middle of the chaos three former Middle Tennessee football players signed with new teams for the upcoming NFL season. Here's who is on the move.

Advertisement

CB Charvarius Ward: San Francisco 49ers --> Indianapolis Colts

Former Middle Tennessee cornerback Charvarius Ward looked to return to the east coast after some traumatic personal experiences out west. He was able to do that and find an amazing fit with the Indianapolis. The Colts were looking to upgrade their secondary in a massive way and and landing the Pro Bowl corner was an essential part of that. Ward's contract was for three years and 55 million guaranteed, with the ability to hit 60 million due to incentives.

OG Robert Jones: Miami Dolphins --> Dallas Cowboys

Former Blue Raiders offensive guard Robert Jones has moved on from his rookie deal in Miami to join the Dallas Cowboys. As the Cowboys looked for a solid guard to shore up the depth and add competition to the room following the retirement of Zack Martin, Jones was a player that they quickly had a deal for. Jones' contract is for one year and up to 4.5 million, although the guaranteed money has yet to be announced. He joins fellow MTSU alum Darius Harris (linebacker) in Dallas.

OTHER BLUE RAIDERS IN THE NFL