Series Preview: Bowling Green

Blue Raiders huddle in celebration following a home run. Photo by MT Athletic Communications.

It’s been nearly nine months, but after a long wait, the college baseball season starts tomorrow. The MTSU Blue Raiders are facing off against a familiar foe they played to open last year's season, the Bowling Green State Falcons. BGSU had one of the best seasons in program history last year, going 32-22 overall (24-6 in conference) while winning its first regular season MAC title since 2009. They return several key pieces and could be a team to watch for as an NCAA tournament sleeper.

Advertisement

Scouting Report

They return several key bats from a potent offense that averaged 9.2 runs per game in 2024. Preseason All-American two-way DJ Newman is back after a season where he was injured the final month but batted .371/.455/.664 with 10 home runs. The Falcons also return All-MAC catcher Garrett Wright, second baseman Sam Seidel, TJ Takats, and more. Bowling Green could put up some runs on the Blue Raiders with the firepower they return, but the question mark is on the bump. Last year, the Falcons compiled a 6.80 ERA and graduated Isaiah Seidel, one of only four pitchers on their roster, to have an under-five ERA. Leaving Owen Poole, Perry Miller, and Newman as the only returning arms who have had success in their career thus far. This weekend series is set up to be a fun one if you like offense. Last February, the two put up 39 runs in three games, with the Blue Raiders taking two of three. MTSU should be able to have its way with BGSU, but the Falcons are a sneaky team and could make it competitive.

What to Look For

Last year, the Blue Raiders struggled on the mound, so they hit the portal hard to find new arms for 2025. They found seven of them, all having a chance to impact this season. For the most part, everyone knows their role, but there is still a big question heading into the season. Trace Phillips is the Friday starter, and Chandler Alderman will go on Saturday, but who will go on Sunday? It’s likely down to Drew Horn and Landen Burch, both transfers. Last season, Horn compiled a 3.24 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, and an outstanding 14.04 K/9 through 25 innings. He features a 97-mph fastball, a nasty slurve, and a solid changeup that sits 84-88 mph. Burch doesn’t have the velocity of Horn but has excellent control of his stuff (about 3 BB/9 last year) and is used to the starter workload, as he tossed over 73 innings a year ago. They may go Burch on Sunday and Horn as a mid-week/long relief guy until he gets acclimated to D1 baseball and starter innings, but there’s still no official answer. So, watch the next two Sundays to see how both do or if Coach Meyers picks someone and sticks with it.

Three Keys to Victory

· Be Wary of the Mighty Falcon Bats

As I said earlier, Bowling Green has some heavy hitters that will come to the plate; it’s on the MTSU pitchers to be locked in. You must be aggressive and challenge the Falcons but don’t mess around or lose focus. Go out there and take care of business. If they can do that, it will be an enjoyable series for the Blue Raider faithful, but the Middle pitching has to do its part.

· Attack The Starter Early

Newman is a talented arm who’s the probable starter for Friday, so that the bats will be challenged. Past him, they don’t have many experienced arms to trot out there, which leans heavily in Middle Tennessee’s favor. The Blue Raiders will make the BGSU pitchers work and be aggressive at the plate. MTSU has a lineup full of veteran guys, so use that to your advantage against inferior hurlers.

· Don’t Give Out Free 90s

Pitching, in general, was a struggle last season but walks made it worse than it had to be. Many people don’t look at it this deep, but a simple walk turns a double into potentially an RBI. By eliminating “free 90s,” as MTSU head coach Jerry Meyers calls them, you take away many outcomes to allow runs and eventually break the game open.