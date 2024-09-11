“We’re not going to downplay it; this is a big-time rivalry for bragging rights, but we’ve got to make sure we prepare correctly and make sure we go out and play well,” says MTSU head coach Derek Mason. “But every day, they’ll know [the players]. They’ll hear the Western Kentucky fight song in practice several times.”

Murfreesboro, TN – It’s nearly that time of the year again; friends aren’t friends for a week, families become divided, and it’s a heated seven days for anyone within an hour-and-a-half radius. That’s right; it’s 100 Miles of Hate week for the WKU Hilltoppers and MTSU Blue Raiders. No love is lost, but some familiar faces are on both sidelines.

Many people, including Mason, are new to this rivalry, but a trio of former colleagues will meet again on Saturday from opposite sidelines. WKU co-offensive coordinator Will Friend and starting quarterback TJ Finley were with the Blue Raider head coach just three years ago with the Auburn Tigers.

In 2021, Mason was the defensive coordinator, Friend was the offensive line coach, and Finley was the backup quarterback but was thrust into the starting role late in the year. He was solid under center and nearly led Auburn to a win over eventual runner-up Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

Finley has gone nationwide to play football, starting with LSU, then Auburn, Texas State, and now Western Kentucky. He was mainly a backup with Auburn but has developed, and Mason believes he’s a dangerous player who will present challenges on Saturday.

“We got a chance to look at TJ [Finley]. He’s a big guy with a big arm and a different player than he was a few years ago,” Mason said. “We’ve got to give him the respect he deserves; he had a great year at Texas State. We must be ready for anything and everything, but it’s good to do it at home.”

After a rough start to the 2024 campaign, Finley got back on track last weekend against Eastern Kentucky. Going 27-for-39 with 351 yards and a touchdown in the 31-0 win.

Even though it was three years ago, the head coach at Middle knew the WKU offensive coordinator well, and they had to go against each other daily in practice. Friend shares playcalling duties, with the Western co-coordinators having very different philosophies, so you’ll see a mix of plays and formations. Something that the MTSU head coach says will be challenging.

“I think it’ll be a mix of run and pass; you’ll see the run and gun stuff but also the Will Friend gap schemes and run game,” says Mason. “We’ve got to do a better job, especially in the run game. We were solid in week one, but I thought we bled a little against Ole Miss.”

“Something about Will is if he sees something he likes, he will scratch where it itches. We’ve got to make sure we’re gap sound and challenge them on the perimeter.”

They’re all familiar with each other’s game and what they like. With that being said, all three have grown since being with the Tigers, and Mason acknowledges that. Friend has upgraded from offensive line coach to co-offensive coordinator, and Finley is now one of the top quarterbacks in the G5 reigns.

Mason isn't calling plays anymore, it's MT defensive coordinator Brian Stewart. The former Auburn DC says he can give his opinion and help out, but ultimately, it's Stewart's call.

All three have grown and have different roles now, but we'll be able to see how they fare against each other when they kick off on Saturday at 6 PM CT in Floyd Stadium.