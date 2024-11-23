Instant Analysis: New Mexico State dominate Blue Raiders on Senior Day

Those three could not carry the team today, but they can take this performance and build on that next season; the rushing attack could be a strength for MTSU.

The trio combined for 154 yards on 23 carries, including a rushing touchdown by Credle to put MTSU back into the game before second-half collapse.

After ten games of frustration and brainstorming, Middle Tennessee finally established a consistent run game. Even though the Blue Raiders lost on Senior Day, this game could be significant in the confidence of Jekail Middlebrook, Terry Wilkins and Flip Credle, who, barring a transfer, will all be back next year.

Although the score looks worse than it was after two grueling turnovers where the Aggies capitalized and put the game out of reach. Derek Mason’s squad now goes to 4-7 with one final opportunity to beat their win total from 2023 (4-8) against the FIU Panthers.

Murfreesboro, Tenn. – The MTSU Blue Raiders hosted the New Mexico State Aggies on a bittersweet Senior Day, where Middle celebrated 16 seniors. However, the Blue Raiders could not celebrate a win as the Aggies entered Floyd Stadium and dominated MTSU for four quarters in a 36-21 victory.

The MTSU defense was solid against the Aggies of New Mexico State. Even though the scoreboard says they gave up 36 points, it was more like 22 with the Nick Vattiato pick-six and another interception that gave NMSU a short field. They also got in the backfield by sacking Parker Awad twice and notching seven TFLs.

However, the Middle Tennessee secondary was taken to the woodshed by four big plays of 30+ yards that set them up for scores. Along with that, the front seven couldn’t tackle well and allowed seven runs of 10+ yards, and when you do that while turning the ball over, it’s a terrible recipe for victory.

Those big plays set the Aggies up for all 29 offensive points and put Middle in a tough spot.

NUMBERS TO LOOK AT

6.1 – The number of yards per carry the Blue Raiders averaged. They ended the day with 170 yards on 28 carries.

145 – The number of yards that Middle Tennessee held a potent Aggie rushing attack to. New Mexico State came into the game averaging 180 yards a game on 4.5 YPC.

2 – The number of back-breaking interceptions Vattiato threw in the Blue Raider loss—his sixth career multi-interception game.

221 – How many passing yards that Parker Awad threw for in the 36-21 victory, the most in a single game in his career.

14 – The number of points that New Mexico State scored off two costly MTSU turnovers. Those two touchdowns were the difference in the ballgame today.

11 – How many receivers that Vattiato connected with in a Senior Day loss.

LOOKING AHEAD

MTSU will get one final game in 2024 when they play Florida International for the Panthers’ Senior Day game next week. FIU is coming off a win against Kennesaw State and even though bowl eligibility is out of the question, they will still fight hard to send their veterans out on top.

The Panthers have a talented dual-threat quarterback in Keyone Jenkins, who’s put together an excellent sophomore season. They don’t have much of a rushing game, averaging 3.4YPC, but Jenkins has been enough to produce offense for them.

Defensively, they’ve not gotten much pressure on the quarterback, but their ability to force turnovers could be an issue for Middle Tennessee.

Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. from Pitbull Stadium. ESPN gives the Blue Raiders a 25.1% chance of victory over the Panthers.