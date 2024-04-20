In-state receiver Ben Hubbard commits to Middle Tennessee following visit
Middle Tennessee has landed its first commitment of the 2025 recruiting cycle, reeling in Ravenwood (Tenn.) receiver Ben Hubbard. The in-state commitment gives the Blue Raiders an explosive threat out of the slot position and begins to build the momentum of this recruiting cycle.
Following the commitment, he spoke to GoMiddle about his new future home.
Hubbard was in attendance for the spring game, and following that visit, he found what he calls a perfect fit.
"When I first stepped foot on campus, I started feeling the love from the coaches. They showed me that they were all in on me and told me what their plans for me were and it was just a perfect fit for me," he told GoMiddle.
The speedster believes the new coaching staff is building something 'truly special' and has formed strong connections with several coaches, including the head man Derek Mason.
"After talking with Coach Mason, I realized how special this program is going to be. He has a great vision for the program, and the new staff he brought in is really special," Hubbard said.
Receivers coach Corneilus Williams made it a point to connect with the new commit, leading to a strong foundation for that relationship that was the backbone behind him finding the perfect fit at Middle Tennessee.
"After I talked with Coach Williams, I knew he was the fit for me, and I wanted him to coach and develop me. He cares about his players on and off the field, and I really liked that about him."
As mentioned earlier, Hubbard is an explosive threat at receiver, boasting a 4.43 40-yard dash, 38-inch vertical jump, and a 10-foot 4-inch broad jump. These explosive traits caught the coaching staff's attention and led to the receiver becoming a priority target.
"The coaching staff loved the speed and twitch I had. They know that I can get the ball and turn up the field and score, take the top off the defense, and go downfield and block. They showed me that I can play inside or outside, and they know my love for the game of football."
His speed is a real weapon as a playmaker, and Ravenwood moves him around to best utilize that playmaking ability, something he could see happening at the next level in Murfreesboro in an offense that will feature a lot of motion. As offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder looks to have a slot receiver for the future to utilize in his offense, he saw translatable attributes in Hubbard's game.
"After talking with Coach Reeder and Coach Williams, I realized that I would fit perfectly with their offense. They run an offense very similar to the way we run at Ravenwood and showed me how I would be getting the ball a lot and that was really important to me."
Middle Tennessee is on the board in the 2025 recruiting class after adding local receiver Ben Hubbard. He will bring a dynamic presence to the future of the slot position for the Blue Raiders.