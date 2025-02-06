2026 ATH Luke Thompson offered by MTSU

Franklin High School ATH Luke Thompson (#10).

Last week, Middle Tennessee offered another 2026 recruit in ATH Luke Thompson from Franklin High School in Franklin, Tennessee. The in-state recruit just recently started to blow up but was added to MTSU's board and impressed enough for defensive coordinator Brian Stewart to offer him on Jan. 30. "I met Coach Stewart for the first time when he visited me at school, and then I was offered the next day. He's very detailed and cares about the small things that make a massive difference in a player's game; I like that," said Thompson.

The 6'1, 180lb Thompson plays both sides as a receiver and safety, where he stars at both positions. In 2024, he racked up 30 receptions for 307 yards and five touchdowns while totaling 47 tackles and three interceptions on defense. Franklin uses him primarily on screen plays due to his tremendous athleticism and ability to weave through traffic, which helps him be more effective on defense. As a DB, he can quickly close in on the ball carrier, play good coverage, and lay the boom once he gets to someone. He's slightly undersized, but his strength and physicality make up for it. Thompson could be even better in 2025 with another offseason of weight training.