MTSU offers speedy 2026 wideout Deameion Leavell

Bearden WR Deameion Leavell. Photo from his Instagram @3boobie_.

MTSU has already offered a plethora of 2026 receivers, but they continued that trend last Friday, offering Deameion Leavell from Bearden High School in Knoxville, Tennessee. The 6’0, 175lb wideout visited during the 2024 season but picked back up with Middle Tennessee in the previous two weeks. Tight ends coach Joe Ganz liked what he saw from the junior and offered him on Jan. 31. “I was on a gameday visit last year where I could walk around and speak with some of the coaches. Coach Ganz and Jayden Satterfield stood out to me, but I like the coaching staff as a whole and their hospitality,” said Leavell.

He caught 38 passes for 792 yards and seven touchdowns for the Bulldogs in 2024. Leavell's route running is solid, but the main two things that stand out are his speed and ability to make plays after the catch. The junior has track speed, clocking in a 4.5 40-yard dash time, which helps him get behind the secondary and average 20.1 yards per catch. Leavell can beat you over the top, but with his elite athleticism, he can also weave through traffic and make defenders look silly. He's already one of the best deep threats in the state, but with a good frame, he has room to put on some weight, making him even more dangerous. The wide receiver is also a state-champion wrestler in the 165-pound weight class, allowing him to refine his agility, quickness, and balance.