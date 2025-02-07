Middle Tennessee offers talented 2027 in-state receiver Cam Wade

MTSU is busy recruiting its 2026 class, but it’s never too early to look ahead in recruiting. The Blue Raiders are checking in on some of the top in-state receivers and believe they found one, offering 2027 Cam Wade from East Nashville Magnet High School on Jan. 31.
The 6’0, 165lb receiver has superb speed, good hands, the ability to make DBs look silly with his route running, and a threat returning kicks. All things WR coach Cornelius Williams likes, as he offered Wade last Friday.
“RB coach Calvin Lowry came to my school and spoke with two teammates and myself, then Coach Williams called and offered the next day. Being a local kid, it meant a lot to have conversations with the coaches. I think MTSU is a great school and program,” says Wade. “Coach Mason and his staff have a lot planned for the Blue Raiders this upcoming season.”
In 2024, he was dominant in all phases of the game. Racking up 1,844 all-purpose yards, 670 receiving, 665 rushing, 509 on returns, and scoring 17 touchdowns. Wade has elite athleticism and speed to get past defenses, but he’s not a one-trick pony. His route running is solid, which allows him to get open in many ways, and even though he’s just 6’0, he has a nice vertical to win 50/50 battles with DBs. Williams told the young receiver he liked his ability to play every position, whether in the slot, outside receiver, or even taking handoffs.
MTSU is focused on the current cycle, so no visits have been scheduled yet, but he tells GoMiddle he would love to take a visit with his teammates being recruited by Middle.
Wade is one of the best in-state receivers for the 2027 class, so his recruitment will be one to keep tabs on. He holds seven Division I offers, including Indiana, Louisville, MTSU, Vanderbilt, and Memphis.