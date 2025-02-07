Middle Tennessee offers talented 2027 in-state receiver Cam Wade

MTSU is busy recruiting its 2026 class, but it’s never too early to look ahead in recruiting. The Blue Raiders are checking in on some of the top in-state receivers and believe they found one, offering 2027 Cam Wade from East Nashville Magnet High School on Jan. 31.

The 6’0, 165lb receiver has superb speed, good hands, the ability to make DBs look silly with his route running, and a threat returning kicks. All things WR coach Cornelius Williams likes, as he offered Wade last Friday.

“RB coach Calvin Lowry came to my school and spoke with two teammates and myself, then Coach Williams called and offered the next day. Being a local kid, it meant a lot to have conversations with the coaches. I think MTSU is a great school and program,” says Wade. “Coach Mason and his staff have a lot planned for the Blue Raiders this upcoming season.”