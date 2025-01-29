Goforth picks up MTSU offer

With the transfer portal window closed, MTSU now focuses on its 2026 class, offering four recruits this week alone. One of those is McMinn County IOL Camden Goforth, a top lineman in Tennessee who has received interest since the summer but finally picked up his official offer on Jan. 28.
The 6’4, 305lb offensive guard is coming off another dominant campaign with the Cherokees, where he was named TSSAA Region 4-5A OL of the Year for the second consecutive season. Goforth has been a hot commodity for some time, getting his first Division I offer from Eastern Kentucky in October 2023, but since then has picked up 11 more.
Middle Tennessee started coming into the picture during the 2024 season when linebacker coach AJ Reisig visited Goforth at school. That was followed by an invitation to the Liberty game, which he visited and thoroughly enjoyed.
“It was great to meet everyone finally. We didn’t get to see a lot of campus, but the facilities were great, and with the upgrades being done, they’ll be even better,” says Goforth. “I didn’t get a chance to talk with Coach Mason personally, but I was impressed with his speech and loved the hospitality and conversations with Coach Simmons and Coach Hunter.”
Recruiting slowed down with the transfer portal as all hands were on deck, but once the window closed, the Blue Raiders were back to recruiting the East Tennessee lineman.
Coach Reisig made his second trip to McMinn County High School, talking with Goforth and his athletic director, Jake Roberts. After a nice talk, he offered the junior offensive lineman, giving him 12 Division I offers with more to come soon. Reisig has been Goforth’s primary recruiter, so naturally, they’ve built a bond.
“I’ve met with him [Coach Reisig] several times since the end of my sophomore year, and I could tell from the beginning that he liked me and my film,” Goforth said. “I love the enthusiasm and investment being put into the program.”
MTSU hasn’t finalized dates for a junior day, but the offensive lineman tells GoMiddle that he will be on campus once they are.
Currently, he holds many offers with Vanderbilt, Indiana, Houston, Stanford, Miami (OH), and Tulsa showing heavy interest. It’s incredibly early in his recruitment, but watch for one of the top players in Tennessee to be garnered by many programs come National Signing Day.