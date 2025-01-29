Goforth picks up MTSU offer

McMinn County interior offensive lineman Camden Goforth.

With the transfer portal window closed, MTSU now focuses on its 2026 class, offering four recruits this week alone. One of those is McMinn County IOL Camden Goforth, a top lineman in Tennessee who has received interest since the summer but finally picked up his official offer on Jan. 28.

Advertisement

The 6’4, 305lb offensive guard is coming off another dominant campaign with the Cherokees, where he was named TSSAA Region 4-5A OL of the Year for the second consecutive season. Goforth has been a hot commodity for some time, getting his first Division I offer from Eastern Kentucky in October 2023, but since then has picked up 11 more. Middle Tennessee started coming into the picture during the 2024 season when linebacker coach AJ Reisig visited Goforth at school. That was followed by an invitation to the Liberty game, which he visited and thoroughly enjoyed. “It was great to meet everyone finally. We didn’t get to see a lot of campus, but the facilities were great, and with the upgrades being done, they’ll be even better,” says Goforth. “I didn’t get a chance to talk with Coach Mason personally, but I was impressed with his speech and loved the hospitality and conversations with Coach Simmons and Coach Hunter.”