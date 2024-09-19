Game Preview: Duke

Derek Mason and Mason Miller (#73) lead the Blue Raiders onto the field. Photo by MT Athletic Communications.

Murfreesboro, TN – It’s hard to believe, but we’re already in week four of the college football season, and for the third straight week, the Blue Raiders will have another tall task on their hands. It’s homecoming, so there’s a lot of excitement across campus. However, the opponent trying to invade Floyd Stadium is not your typical homecoming game, as it’ll be the Duke Blue Devils. They feature a talented offense and a lights-out defense led by now-head coach and former MTSU assistant Manny Diaz. “We’re facing a 3-0 football team, and they’re well-coached by Manny Diaz,” says MTSU head coach Derek Mason. “Their QB Maalik Murphy runs the spread very well. They have a good running back in Star Thomas, talented receivers, and are balanced offensively.” “On defense, it’s been impressive to watch them; they play extremely well. They have two good safeties and a productive front line in terms of TFLs; just a well-rounded football team, you don’t get to 3-0 by accident. They are a tough-minded team and play a tough style of football, the Blue Raiders have a great challenge this week.”

Scouting Report Middle Tennessee will face another dual-threat QB, this time in Maalik Murphy. On the year, he’s thrown for 801 yards with eight touchdowns, three interceptions, and a 64% completion percentage. He prefers to stay in the pocket and has only taken off once this season. But he’s a big, physical quarterback who will take off if you give him the opportunity, similar to TJ Finley a week ago. Duke has not been a great unit in the running department, averaging 3.1 yards per carry and 98 yards a game. But Star Thomas is an extremely athletic player who has carried the load this year for nearly 4 yards a touch and can also hurt you in the passing game. He’s a player Coach Mason was raving over at the Monday press conference, and MTSU must neutralize him if they want to get defensive stops. The two wide receivers, Jordan Moore and Eli Pancol, have been a handful for secondaries this season, combining for 36 receptions, 467 yards and six touchdowns. Both are very athletic receivers who are a mismatch for most Middle Tennessee defensive backs. Diving into the defense, it may be Duke’s strength. Although they haven’t played high-level competition, they have been a shutdown group, allowing just 247 yards a game along with five touchdowns through three contests. They force a lot of turnovers (7) and have an excellent third-down defense, only allowing conversions 25% of the time. MTSU will have their hands full, but with Nick Vattiato, Omari Kelly, and Holden Willis leading the offense, the Blue Raiders will always be a team that can put up points.

Nick Vattiato. Photo by MT Athletic Communications