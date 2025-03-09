Drew Horn tosses program’s fifth no-hitter in 5-0 victory over Oakland

Middle Tennessee came into Sunday looking for a series sweep of the Oakland Golden Grizzlies and got just that, beating the Grizz 5-0. A win, let alone a series sweep, is cause for celebration. But there was something different about today, MTSU starting pitcher Drew Horn had tossed a no-hitter, the fifth in program history.

"Outstanding job by Drew today. We scored enough runs to give him some leeway as the game went on,” says MTSU head coach Jerry Meyers. “That's a testament to how hard Drew works. He's worked on the mental toughness of trying to throw a no-hitter, whether or not he realized it. There's extra stress on executing pitches, and he handled that well."

Horn began the 2025 season pitching well, compiling a 2.35 ERA with 25 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings but was called on to help his team get a series sweep.

He started well in the first, posting a shutout inning with two strikeouts and one walk. Horn continued that and dominated through the fifth inning, allowing only two base runners since his opening frame walk. He's always started the game well, so this was no surprise. But in his prior appearance, he ran out of gas and had trouble in the middle innings. Would that be the case today?

It would not, as he retired 11 consecutive batters from the fifth through the eighth. And now, he would have to come back out for the ninth inning and retire just three more batters to etch his name into the record books.

Trent Rice began the frame by popping out to Clay Badylak, one out. John Lauinger stepped into the box next and gave the right-handed hurler a fight by drawing out a five-pitch at-bat but would ground out to Brett Vondohlen, two outs.

Aidan Schuck was the final man standing in Horn’s way, and he was to pop something up to shallow center field that would require a tremendous defensive play. Eston Snider sprinted in, got a read on it, and dove. He made the catch, and everyone ran towards the mound to mob Horn as he had just done something special, the program's fifth no-hitter.