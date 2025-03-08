Junnila’s walk-off single clinches an MTSU series win

Murfreesboro, Tenn. – MTSU captured a victory against the Oakland Grizzlies last night, but it was looking for a series victory when Chandler Alderman took the mound on Saturday. The Blue Raiders put together a solid game on the mound, but a ninth-inning rally by Oakland sent the game into extras.

Middle won that extra-inning battle after a walk-off single by Jaxon Junnila in the 11th sent the Blue Raider dugout in excitement as they had won the series after a 6-5 victory.

Alderman was hit hard from the jump, allowing a single and double to begin the game. Matthew McGann drove them in on a single through the right side of the infield, followed by a single up the middle by Ben Clark to score McGann. Alderman got out of the first, but the damage had been done as the Golden Grizzlies were up 3-0 early.

A pitch hit Nathan Brewer to begin the second. Then he advanced to third on a stolen base and a throwing error by the catcher. In the at-bat, Matt Wolfe came up clutch on the payoff pitch and singled up the middle to score Brewer.

Junnila singled, and then Clay Badylak walked to load the bases with Eston Snider coming to the plate. He grounded out, but it drove in Wolfe to cut the Oakland lead to one run. Brett Vondohlen changed that when he came up next and homered on the second pitch of the at-bat, his seventh of the year, putting the Blue Raiders up 5-3.

Both offenses went quiet for a bit, but things got dicey in the top of the sixth. Brandon Nigh doubled to lead off the inning, and then a pitch hit McGann to put two runners on. Alderman would force a groundout, but both runners advanced into scoring position, and he would be pulled for Will Jenkins.