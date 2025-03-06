MTSU offers tackling machine 2026 linebacker Westen Ard

2026 linebacker Westen Ard. Photo from his Instagram @westen.9.

Middle Tennessee football is back on the recruiting trail, as they offered Houston County (Ga.) linebacker Westen Ard last week. The 6’2, 225lb backer was exceptional in 2024 and was named First Team All-5A Region 2. The Blue Raiders have been keeping tabs on Ard since the fall but finally offered him on February 25. “MTSU started recruiting me last fall when I came up for a gameday visit. Coach [AJ] Reisig and Coach [Landan] Yount have been my main recruiters, and they’ve shown me how they operate in Murfreesboro,” Ard says.

Advertisement

The junior linebacker played a significant role for Houston County this past season and helped them get to the third round of the GHSA playoffs. He’s got a high motor, is relentless to the ball, is a good tackler, and can play good coverage when needed. The coaching staff also likes his ability to destroy blocks and make a tackle no matter what is in his way. All those traits allowed Ard to have a dominant season where he racked up 123 total tackles and nine sacks in 13 games for the Bears.

Since being recruited, the Georgia native has built a relationship with the MTSU staff, especially the linebackers coach, and raves about his dedication to the game of football. “My thoughts on Coach Reisig are extremely high. You can definitely tell he knows what he’s doing, and I like the passion he brings to his room. It’s something special for sure,” said Ard. While his date has not been finalized, the staff wants the backer to come up for a junior day. He tells GoMiddle that he will be back in Murfreesboro soon once the recruiting staff sends him a date. But Ard says it should be in a few weeks.