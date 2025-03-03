Standout defensive back Jamyan Theodore discusses Middle Tennessee offer

Baylor (Tenn.) 2026 standout defensive back Jamyan Theodore (Photo by E.J. Theodore)

Baylor vs. McCallie. Red vs. Blue. Archrival vs. Archrival. One of the classic rivalries in the state of Tennessee. Fans and coaches coming for a show in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Jamyan quickly introduced himself as the show's star with three interceptions, including one pick-six, in the first half. Each one in front of Middle Tennessee assistant coach A.J. Reisig, gaining a bigger facial expression from the coach with each one.

As the Blue Raiders coaching staff went out from Murfreesboro, Reisig was not leaving Chattanooga again without sending a MTSU offer Theodore's way. "Coach Reisig pulled me aside and we started talking. We were catching up on everything and how much recruitment was going. Then he followed by saying that he knows i’m busy but he wanted me to know that i had an offer from MTSU."

Before discussing anything about his recruitment or football journey, he made it clear where his blessings came from first and foremost. "First off, I want to give all glory and thanks to my Lord and savior Jesus Christ. Without him none of this would be happening." Those blessings include 18 offers to his name since transferring to Baylor High School from Canada with MTSU being one of them. "He told me that when the staff saw my highlights it was a no brainer offer. He followed by saying the DB coach really liked my film and wanted to get in more contact with me so that we can build a relationship," Theodore told GoMiddle.