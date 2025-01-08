All-State offensive lineman talks MTSU interest

It's now 2025, meaning college coaches can reach back out to the desired high school athletes. The MTSU staff have begun reaching out to those recruits, including McMinn County’s Camden Goforth, who just finished his junior season after another dominant campaign on the gridiron.
The 6’4, 305lb offensive guard finished his junior year with a disappointing playoff loss to Oak Ridge in the second round. However, it was a season filled with personal hardware. Goforth earned his second consecutive TSSAA Region 4-5A Lineman of the Year award while being named Prep Redzone Second Team All-State.
He is a highly sought after recruit who visited Vanderbilt, Indiana, Mississippi State, Tennessee, MTSU, and others in the previous months.
Middle Tennessee was one of Goforth’s most recent visits, attending the Liberty game, where he met with coaches and talked about the future of MT football, which impressed the East Tennessee native.
“It was great to meet everyone finally. I didn’t get to see much of the campus, but the facilities were great, and with the upgrades being done, it will look even better once it's finished,” the offensive guard said. “I enjoyed the game and getting to meet with Coach [Kendall] Simmons and Coach [Baer] Hunter. I was impressed by the hospitality and conversations about my future.”
Typically, a Simmons/Hunter offensive line features big linemen with violent intentions, and that’s what Goforth has to offer. He has a big frame with great strength, excellent footwork, and athleticism for someone north of 300 lbs. The staff loves his intensity and nastiness in the trenches, which are skills you can’t always teach, so he’s already ahead of the game.
After his junior season ended in a 27-20 defeat, he started to train for his final year of high school by working out and going to camps. He recently attended the Prep Redzone Winter Showcase on January 5th, where he dominated the opposition. Running a 5.1 40-yard dash and winning all five one-on-one battles, helping him win PRZ OL MVP for the second year in a row.
With the new year starting, colleges will host Junior Day for rising seniors they are seriously interested in, and Goforth is one of those recruits. He is in the middle of finalizing the information, but he tells GoMiddle that he’s looking forward to coming back to Murfreesboro, where the conversations with coaches will be more personal and in-depth.
It’s still early in the McMinn County O-lineman's recruitment, but he currently holds offers from five Division I programs, with MTSU showing interest.
Coach Derek Mason and his staff are just a year into their tenure, but they've already made great strides and impressed many people. The offensive guard is one of those people, saying he loves the program's direction and how much effort the staff puts into it.
“I loved the speech Coach Mason gave before the game I was invited to, and you can see the enthusiasm from the coaches and the investments being put into the program,” said Goforth. “The hospitality at my visit was also great, which stands out to me.”
He will be back on campus soon, but with the caliber of player Goforth is and the flurry of interest coming in, his recruitment is just starting.