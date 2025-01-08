All-State offensive lineman talks MTSU interest

Offensive guard Camden Goforth (#77). Photo from his Instagram @goforthcamden.

It's now 2025, meaning college coaches can reach back out to the desired high school athletes. The MTSU staff have begun reaching out to those recruits, including McMinn County’s Camden Goforth, who just finished his junior season after another dominant campaign on the gridiron. The 6’4, 305lb offensive guard finished his junior year with a disappointing playoff loss to Oak Ridge in the second round. However, it was a season filled with personal hardware. Goforth earned his second consecutive TSSAA Region 4-5A Lineman of the Year award while being named Prep Redzone Second Team All-State. He is a highly sought after recruit who visited Vanderbilt, Indiana, Mississippi State, Tennessee, MTSU, and others in the previous months. Middle Tennessee was one of Goforth’s most recent visits, attending the Liberty game, where he met with coaches and talked about the future of MT football, which impressed the East Tennessee native.

“It was great to meet everyone finally. I didn’t get to see much of the campus, but the facilities were great, and with the upgrades being done, it will look even better once it's finished,” the offensive guard said. “I enjoyed the game and getting to meet with Coach [Kendall] Simmons and Coach [Baer] Hunter. I was impressed by the hospitality and conversations about my future.” Typically, a Simmons/Hunter offensive line features big linemen with violent intentions, and that’s what Goforth has to offer. He has a big frame with great strength, excellent footwork, and athleticism for someone north of 300 lbs. The staff loves his intensity and nastiness in the trenches, which are skills you can’t always teach, so he’s already ahead of the game. After his junior season ended in a 27-20 defeat, he started to train for his final year of high school by working out and going to camps. He recently attended the Prep Redzone Winter Showcase on January 5th, where he dominated the opposition. Running a 5.1 40-yard dash and winning all five one-on-one battles, helping him win PRZ OL MVP for the second year in a row.