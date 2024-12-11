Versatile Delta State transfer picks up offer from MTSU

The Middle Tennessee offensive line struggled mightily in 2024, leading to the coaching staff searching for new trench guys to improve their front. One of those pieces is Delta State transfer Aaren Alexander, who picked up an offer from the Blue Raiders on Monday.

When the 6’3, 280lb lineman officially entered the portal, coaches Kendall Simmons and Baer Hunter quickly reached out as they see him as a versatile guy who can play multiple positions.

“Coach [Kendall] Simmons and Coach [Baer] Hunter are two great guys who know football, and they have my respect as coaches,” says Alexander.

The Cordova, Tennessee native started his career with the Austin Peay Govs but only played one game for then head coach Scotty Walden, which led to him entering the transfer portal. He found a new home at Delta State, where he rotated in for the Statesmen at multiple positions, making him an enticing player for the Blue Raiders.

To play for Simmons and Hunter, you have to come with violent intentions and be flexible on the line. Both coaches told Alexander they love the aggression and versatility that he brings to the field. This excited the redshirt junior lineman, who says he sees himself rotating at all positions on the O-line since he has experience at tackle, guard, and center.

Alexander has finalized a visit date and will be on campus this weekend to meet with the staff and see MTSU. He holds offers from MTSU, Alabama State, Charleston Southern, UT-Martin and The Citadel.



