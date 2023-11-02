The Picks Are In: New Mexico State
Middle Tennessee State is entering the home stretch of the regular season, as there are four games left on the docket. Next up is a road game against New Mexico State. The Aggies are 6-3 overall, and they are 4-1 in Conference USA play.
As always, Publisher Matt Dossett and staff member Rickey Fuquay Jr. predict the outcome of the upcoming game.
Here are the picks!
Publisher Matt Dossett: 5-3 on the season
Middle Tennessee State let one slip away on the road against undefeated Liberty before entering the bye week. It seems that Rick Stockstill teams have a knack for getting to bowl eligibility. To do that for this season they need to win out against New Mexico State, FIU. UTEP and Sam Houston State.
This week is a road matchup against New Mexico State. The Aggies are no slouch, as they are 6-3 overall and 4-1 in league play.
The Aggies have rattled off four consecutive wins, defeating FIU, Sam Houston State, UTEP and Louisiana Tech.
Diego Pavia is a formidable quarterback who has slung the rock for 1,896 yards to go with 17 touchdowns against only five interceptions. Pavia is also a good scrambler and has ran for 592 yards and five rushing touchdowns. Look for New Mexico State to spread the sugar around with their aerial passing attack.
On the flip side, I think MTSU will bring a more balanced offensive attack to the table. MT QB Nicholas Vattiato has been the saving grace for the Blue Raiders. Look for Vattiato to work his magic making plays with his arm as well as his legs. I think that the game will be undecided heading into the final quarter.
In the end, MTSU will battle, but will come up short on the scoreboard. As of this publication, NMSU is a three point favorite. I expect the Aggies to cover and win.
New Mexico State:30
MTSU: 24
Rickey Fuquay: 6-2 on the season
Late miscues for Middle Tennessee spoiled the Blue Raiders' chance at a major upset as Liberty hung on for a 42 to 35 win last Tuesday. Fresh off a bye week, the Blue Raiders continue Conference USA play on the road against New Mexico State. It will take a perfect November for them to become bowl eligible.
MT has yet to win a game on the road. If the Blue Raiders want to pick up their first win away from Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium, then the defense will have to bring their A game against an Aggies team who is second in the C-USA in total yards per game with 428.2. Redshirt Sophomore Quarterback Nicholas Vattiato will come out firing on all cylinders; however I think the Aggies will make enough plays late to spoil the Blue Raiders' chance at becoming bowl eligible.
I do expect the Blue Raiders to battle and leave no bullets left in the chamber. When it boils down to it, they will simply not have enough bullets. Even though I expect them to fight and battle, it will be a moot point, as I expect them to fall to 2-7 on the season, missing out on bowl eligibility.
New Mexico State 28
MTSU 21