Middle Tennessee State is entering the home stretch of the regular season, as there are four games left on the docket. Next up is a road game against New Mexico State. The Aggies are 6-3 overall, and they are 4-1 in Conference USA play. As always, Publisher Matt Dossett and staff member Rickey Fuquay Jr. predict the outcome of the upcoming game. Here are the picks!



Publisher Matt Dossett: 5-3 on the season Middle Tennessee State let one slip away on the road against undefeated Liberty before entering the bye week. It seems that Rick Stockstill teams have a knack for getting to bowl eligibility. To do that for this season they need to win out against New Mexico State, FIU. UTEP and Sam Houston State. This week is a road matchup against New Mexico State. The Aggies are no slouch, as they are 6-3 overall and 4-1 in league play. The Aggies have rattled off four consecutive wins, defeating FIU, Sam Houston State, UTEP and Louisiana Tech. Diego Pavia is a formidable quarterback who has slung the rock for 1,896 yards to go with 17 touchdowns against only five interceptions. Pavia is also a good scrambler and has ran for 592 yards and five rushing touchdowns. Look for New Mexico State to spread the sugar around with their aerial passing attack. On the flip side, I think MTSU will bring a more balanced offensive attack to the table. MT QB Nicholas Vattiato has been the saving grace for the Blue Raiders. Look for Vattiato to work his magic making plays with his arm as well as his legs. I think that the game will be undecided heading into the final quarter. In the end, MTSU will battle, but will come up short on the scoreboard. As of this publication, NMSU is a three point favorite. I expect the Aggies to cover and win. New Mexico State:30 MTSU: 24

