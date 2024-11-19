Linebacker Joel Lowenberg flips commitment from MTSU to Wake Forest

Baylor (Tenn.) linebacker has flipped to Wake Forest (Photo by Shayne Pickering)

After in-state linebacker Joel Lowenberg committed to Middle Tennessee this summer, he continued to shine during his senior season and began to attract the attention of bigger programs from the ACC and B12. Now, after a recent visit to Winston-Salem, the linebacker has announced that he has flipped his commitment from Middle Tennessee to Wake Forest.

For Wake, he will become their third linebacker commit of this cycle. He chose the Deacons over opportunities from Cincinnati, Houston, UAB, and Middle Tennessee, among others. The ACC program will be getting strong play recognition, athleticism, and leadership from their new commit. He has really taken a step forward as a senior this season, leading a turnaround in Baylor High School's defense. When he gets to the next level, he will be an immediate plus for the locker room and the linebacker corps off the field. As he works with the Power Four strength staff, he has some solid tools to work with.