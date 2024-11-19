Cornerback Taylor Lawrence decommits following official visit

In-state defensice back Taylor Lawrence announced his decommitment

As Middle Tennessee works to close out its 2025 recruiting class from the high school ranks, in-state defensive back Taylor Lawrence announced he would be decommitting from the Blue Raiders. In his announcement, he stated, "After circumstances have changed, I am decommitting from Middle Tennessee State University.

During the summer, the nearby Independence High School standout camped at Middle Tennessee and impressed the coaching staff with his traits and skillset enough to earn an offer. Standing around 6-foot-3 with a 6-foot-8 wingspan, he has an attractive set of tools to work with as he develops at the next level. A couple of weeks after the camp, he announced he would commit to Middle Tennessee, making him the program's only cornerback commit of the 2025 class.