Cornerback Taylor Lawrence decommits following official visit

As Middle Tennessee works to close out its 2025 recruiting class from the high school ranks, in-state defensive back Taylor Lawrence announced he would be decommitting from the Blue Raiders.
In his announcement, he stated, "After circumstances have changed, I am decommitting from Middle Tennessee State University.
During the summer, the nearby Independence High School standout camped at Middle Tennessee and impressed the coaching staff with his traits and skillset enough to earn an offer. Standing around 6-foot-3 with a 6-foot-8 wingspan, he has an attractive set of tools to work with as he develops at the next level.
A couple of weeks after the camp, he announced he would commit to Middle Tennessee, making him the program's only cornerback commit of the 2025 class.
Now, several months later, the two sides have parted ways a couple of weeks before the early signing period.
For Lawrence, he will look at other options, boasting offers from Tennessee State and now ETSU.
From the Middle Tennessee side of things, they are still in the mix for a pair of high school defensive backs in this recruiting cycle. However, both project best as safeties which would leave the Blue Raiders with no true cornerback commits in the 2025 cycle from the high school ranks.
With signing one prep prospect at the position last cycle, the junior college ranks and the transfer portal might have to be MTSU's friend this year.