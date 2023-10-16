Middle Tennessee State football is entering the home stretch of the 2023 regular season. This week the Blue Raiders go on the road Tuesday to play Liberty, the leader in the Conference USA clubhouse. Liberty is sitting pretty with a 6-0 record overall and a 4-0 record in league play.





Matt Dossett (Publisher): 4-3 for predictions on the season

The Blue Raiders got a much needed boost after beating Louisiana Tech inside Floyd. Tuesday evening's game is far more daunting, as MTSU squares off with undefeated Liberty on the road. It will be a monumental task hanging with Liberty, a squad that could run the table and crash the New Years 6 bowl party.

I expect this to be tough sledding for the boys in blue. Liberty is averaging two sacks per ballgame, and this doesn't bode well for MT considering their pass blocking has been beyond suspect. Nicholas Vattiato has been running for his life the second he receives the snap.

The most important position in football is the quarterback position, and Liberty happens to have a dude at QB. Signal caller Kaidon Salter has been balling out, throwing for 1,353 yards to go with fourteen touchdowns opposed to two interceptions. Salter can dash you with his legs. He has 337 yards rushing and averages about five yards a rush.

MT will need to mind their P's and Q's and contain Salter by keeping him in the pocket. The problem is Salter has weapons galore at his disposal. Halfback Quinton Cooley averages six yards a pop and has rushed for 592 yards. This means, if he keeps up the pace, he will have over 1,000 yards by the end of the 2023 slate.

Again, MT QB Nicholas Vattiato will likely be running for his life Tuesday. Vattiato has weapons working in his favor but will he have ample time to spread the sugar?

As of this publication, MTSU is a 13.5 point underdog. At first thought, this seems reasonable. I do think it is a tad low. I expect MT to lose by more than 14. Look for Liberty to take it to the Blue Raiders and improve to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in league play.

Liberty 41

MTSU 17



