Last weekend the Blue Raiders likely missed out on the opportunity to keep fighting for bowl eligibility, losing on the road to New Mexico State. Barring a rare circumstance, MT will not be putting on bowling shoes this bowl season. MTSU now has three remaining games on the docket. They face FIU and UTEP at home and then travel to Sam Houston State to finish the season. This Saturday the Blue Raiders have a home contest against Florida International. Publisher Matt Dossett and staff writer Rickey Fuquay Jr. predict the outcome.



Publisher Matt Dossett: 6-3 on the season Last weekend MTSU squandered the opportunity to keep the hope of bowl eligibility alive, losing to New Mexico State 7-13. This Saturday is an afternoon affair against the Golden Panthers of Florida International. It may come as a surprise that the Blue Raiders are 10.5 point favorites inside Floyd Stadium. ESPN's FPI system gives MT a 76.7 percent chance to come out victorious. Unlike the Blue Raiders, FIU still has the chance to get to bowl eligibility. The Golden Panthers are 4-5 overall and have a 1-5 record when it comes to league play. Quarterback Keyone Jenkins has proved he is prone to turn the football over. Jenkins has six touchdowns against seven interceptions on the season. He is completing just 58.5 percent of his throws. FIU's bell cowl tailback is Shomari Lawrence. Lawrence is averaging a hair under five yards per carry and has 100 rushes for 491 yards. Kejon Owens is averaging 5.9 yards per carry and has five touchdown runs. Despite being eliminated from bowl eligibility I think MTSU will piece together a spirited effort. FIU has demonstrated they will give up points and chunk plays. I think that Nick Vattiato will have a solid outing spreading the sugar with his passes. This will be a gamed that isn't decided until late in the fourth quarter. I don't think MT will cover, but I believe they will win. MTSU 30 FIU 24